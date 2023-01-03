Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Mexico: dentist arrested for the death of a child

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in World
Dentist

The detained woman will be presented before the jurisdictional body.

The detained woman will be brought before the court.

The victim came to the office due to a severe toothache.

A woman by profession dentist was detained by the police after an arrest warrant for the crime of manslaughter; the victim a 7-year-old boy, who died at the time the defendant was performing a dental procedure on him.

The victim arrived at the doctor’s office in the company of his father, to attend to him a sharp pain in his tooth. The dentist performed the medical intervention and applied anesthesia, without realizing that the infant stopped presenting vital signs.

Given these facts, the victim’s father transferred him urgently to a private hospital in which different resuscitation maneuvers were performed, without any favorable results.

The The Attorney General’s Office obtained a search warrant, to intervene an address in the Santa María Magdalena neighborhood, conditioned for dental care and place of events. In these inquiries, evidence was obtained that is part of the investigation folder and sufficient to issue the arrest warrant.

The detained woman will be presented before the court, so that in an initial hearing her link to trial for the crime of culpable homicide.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA).

