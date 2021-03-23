Workers at the Mexico City Airport land the vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that arrived this Tuesday. Daniel Augusto / CUARTOSCURO

Mexico has already received more than 9.1 million vaccines against covid, but those applied do not reach six million. The health services vaccinate at a rate of about 200,000 a day, so it would take 15 days to complete the immunization that is available. In addition, shipments of vials continue to arrive day after day. This morning, President López Obrador has connected live with the landing of 658,125 doses of Pfizer and as many will arrive in a few days; from Sinovac, one million vials are expected on March 25 and from AstraZeneca, 2.7 million will be shipped from the United States before April, according to official information. On March 29, 500,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive; and finally, yesterday the Mexican laboratory where the Chinese CanSino are packaged released its first batch, almost a million vaccines, which will be distributed throughout the Republic. Why, then, is it not being vaccinated more quickly, Mexicans wonder. And the question is transferred by the press to those responsible for Health, but the answer is vague. Why is it that among the more than 4.1 million people over the age of 60, only 3% have received their second dose? Why do doctors and health personnel in general keep complaining that they have not just been immunized? 30% miss their second dose.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has blamed that difference between what is available and what is applied to remote places where the vaccine is being given, places “that have not had public services, or transportation, or communications, rural areas with complicated orography where it takes longer to get there ”. A quarter of the 15 million older people live in more or less remote rural areas. They also argue that the States still do not report on the health personnel who are on the front line of covid-19.

Regarding doctors, Gatell often recalls that it is not only they who face the risk of contagion, but 11 other professions, including orderlies, cleaners, personnel who carry out tests, and so on. In any case, there are almost three million vaccines waiting to be applied in what some already see a lack of logistics and planning as well as a shortage of troops.

The undersecretary is confident that now that vaccination will begin in larger cities, the rate of application will increase “to 300,000 doses a day, perhaps 500,000 or 600,000,” he said this morning. Mexico hopes to vaccinate 117 million people, the first 15 million older, 60 and teachers in Campeche, the latter a process almost completed before the imminent return to classes. Not the entire population is in favor of immunization. The president has said that up to 20% did not agree with receiving it, “a percentage that has been reduced in recent days.” “I go on tours and they tell me: vaccines for when,” he acknowledged. And he has promised that before the end of April “all older adults will be vaccinated, at least with the first dose.”

“With 20% of the vaccinated population, mortality will be reduced by 80%,” said Undersecretary Gatell. And everyone has celebrated the first doses of CanSino, an immunization that does not require deep freezing and that requires a single dose, which makes it easy to reach the most remote places. In Mexican laboratories they already have five million doses of this Chinese vaccine to package, and 35 million will come from there this year, health authorities have assured.

The president has been questioned about the political use of his party, Morena, of vaccines in this electoral campaign, which has been rejected by the National Electoral Institute (INE), and about the complaint in this regard announced by the PAN. “We are not the same,” López Obrador replied. “This is a very serious matter.” He has also been asked about the closure of the southern border, supposedly to prevent new infections, and if that has not occurred in exchange for the United States, benefiting from the brake on migration, delivering the millions of doses of AztraZeneca committed and about to arrive, as Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has pointed out. “We are a sovereign and free country that does not admit interference,” replied López Obrador. And he has also denied that the visit of Roberta Jacobson, the US coordinator for border affairs with Mexico, has a supervisory character on immigration policies. López Obrador has highlighted, instead, the brotherhood relationship between the United States and Mexico.

