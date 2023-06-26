This Sunday the Mexican team began on the right foot his participation in the Gold Cup 2023, by beating their counterpart from Honduras by a score of 4-0. The goals were the work of Luis Romo (2), Orbelín Pineda and Luis Chávez.
Coach Jaime Lozano started with a victory and now he will continue working at a forced march so that the results are coming.
When will the Mexican team play again?
will be next Thursday June 29 when they return to activity, when measuring forces before the selective of Haitiin a match to be played at 8:00 p.m.
Undoubtedly, on paper the Aztec team is the wide favorite to take the three points, although the Caribbean have little to lose, so they will seek to leave their hearts on the field so as not to be an easy nut to crack for Mexico.
After this commitment to play on the field of the University of Phonix, they will face the team invited to this contest, Qatar, who was surprised in their first game precisely against Haiti, falling 2-1.
More notes from the Mexican team:
It will be next Sunday, July 2, when they face each other at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where they finish regular season activity.
If all goes well, the team led by “Jimy” will be advancing to the next round where the most difficult countries will come, such as Jamaica, Costa Rica, Canada or the United States itself, who is the favorite for the Gold Cup title. .
