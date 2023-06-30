The Mexican coach Jaime Lozano achieved his second consecutive victory as a Tricolor strategist, when on Thursday night he beat his Haitian counterpart in the gold Cup by score of 3-1.
In a match that was dominated by the Aztec team, the goals were the work of henry martin and Santiago Gimenezas well as an own goal by Haitian soccer player Jean.
Despite having achieved victory, once again an imprecise Mexican team was noticed, making mistakes and leaving more doubts than answers on the pitch.
Forward Henry Martin still cannot show his true level of play with the Aztec team, which he has made clear in national football with the Águilas del América.
On the other hand, the defensive errors also continue, and if Mexico aspires to win the tournament, they will have to correct these errors.
When will the Mexican team play again?
With this victory, the national team reached 6 points and positioned itself as the leader of Group B.
now will be next sunday july 2 when the Trim measures forces before the selection invited to this contest, Qataron the field of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
In case of winning against Qatar, the technical director Jaime Lozano would be starting with three consecutive wins in the golden tournament, however, in the next round is where the most complicated teams will appear, since they could meet Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and the overwhelming favorite to take the title… United States.
