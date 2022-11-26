Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The mexican combo is close to getting a place in the grand final of the U-10 Pan American Baseball Championship to the defeat Brazil by 12 runs to 0.

The Mexican U-10 Baseball Team thus added his fifth win in a row and places them at the gates of the grand final, waiting for the defeat of the Dominican Republic against the Cuban squad.

The little Mexican baseball players hostilities began in the first inning with a solitary race and, for the second, six more would sign up to confirm a manifest superiority.

For Mexico, Rodrigo Lopez and Salvador Cruz they led the offensive in the first episodes, the rest of the stripes were the consequence of repeated mistakes by the Brazilians.

For the third entry the sentence would come thanks to a triple connected by Randall Simon.

on the mound Nicholas Silva took the win and Fabio Eike Okamoto was the defeated

Cuba joins the fight for the top

The Cuban representative looks so unstoppable as the Mexican National Team and with a firm step they were placed at the top of the standing by defeating Ecuador 20-1 and the Brazilian team 19-0.

The Cubans added three runs in the first episode, four in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth. In the third episode, Ecuador took off the shutout.

Hours later, Cuba would prescribe a new beating. It was Brazil’s turn. The Cuban guy Daniel Castaneda he took the win against the pitcher André Koiti.

Cuba scored a run in the first episode, three in the second, two more in the third, two more in the fourth, as well as in the fifth and 10 to close the account in the sixth.

Dominican sends Ecuador to the canvas

The teathird place in the standing he kept it Dominican Republic by winning by 15 runs to 2 against the whole of Ecuador.

Mateo Vinueza was defeated while Antonio Basker scored the victory.

The Dominicans generated a run in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third and five more in the fourth.