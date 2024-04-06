Mexico has severed diplomatic ties with Ecuador. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his have that Minister of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday morning, after Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in Quito on Friday. Police there arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Gla, who had been granted political asylum in the Mexican embassy since December. López Obrador called it “a blatant violation of international law and Mexico's sovereignty.”

Police raided the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital on Friday to retrieve Glass. A number of diplomats were reportedly injured. Glas has been convicted of corruption and bribery in Ecuador and is being prosecuted again. The head of the Mexican consulate called the arrest in the embassy “insane.” “This is completely outside the norm,” he told the local press on the spot, as he stood outside the embassy.

'Violation of international law'

The arrest has pushed diplomatic tensions between the two countries to an extreme. Earlier this week there was a fuss between the two countries over an “unfortunate” comment by the Mexican president about Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was murdered last year. López Obrador suggested, among other things, that current President Daniel Noboa had won the elections because of that murder. In response, the government of Ecuador declared the Mexican ambassador to the country 'persona non grata' and stated that he must leave the country “soon.”

Alicia Bárcena, Mexico's foreign minister, said Mexico would take the embassy arrest to the International Court of Justice “to expose Ecuador's responsibility for violating international law.” Embassies are protected under the Vienna Convention. Bárcena also recalled all Mexican diplomats residing in Ecuador.

The office of Ecuador's president said in a brief statement about the arrest that it would not allow “any criminal to remain free.” In the past, the Ecuadorian embassy in London has granted political asylum for more than seven years continuously to the founder of whistleblower website WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, who is being prosecuted in the United States.