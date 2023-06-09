The government of Mexico expressed strongly his condemnation of the practice of transporting migrants from border states to other parts of the United States for political and electoral purposes.

This worrying action has been evidenced in specific cases, such as those that occurred in Massachusetts, New York and recently in the state of Florida towards the city of Sacramento, California.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) assured that said practice constitutes a violation of human rights, constitutional rights and the dignity of the people involved.

The Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento confirmed the presence of a Mexican from Chiapas within the group of migrants transported to that city.

The consul general has met with the compatriot, who has been immediately provided free legal advice through the Legal Assistance Program for Mexican Persons through External Legal Advice in the United States of America (PALE).

Faced with this worrying situation, the SRE reaffirmed its commitment to guarantee the defense of the rights of Mexicans residing abroad, regardless of their immigration status.

In this sense, legal and diplomatic measures are being evaluated to deal with this practice that violates the fundamental rights of migrants.