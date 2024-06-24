HE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM in Latin America has experienced a growth impressive in the last six years, with an increase of more than 340% in the number of entrepreneurship.

Today these reach a total of 3 thousand 69 developments in some 26 countries, this according to the Radar carried out by Finnovista, headed by Fermín Bueno.

Mexico stands out as a main actor in this scenario, representing 20% ​​of the regional total.

This remarkable growth in Mexicowhich went from 180 entrepreneurship in 2017 to 618 in 2023, reflects an increase of 243%, positioning the country as the fintech market most dynamic in the region along with Brazil.

He growth of the fintech sector in Mexico and throughout Latin America can be attributed to several key factors. First of all, the high demand for financial services on the part of consumers has driven the creation of new companies.

Furthermore, the improvement in digital infrastructure and the availability of a specialized workforce They have been fundamental for the development of the sector.

The consolidation of this ecosystem is also reflected in the diversification of models of business and enabling technologies, indicating market maturation and stabilization.

Despite these advances, the fintech sector in Latin America faces significant challenges. The low rate of banking penetration and a developing regulatory framework are important barriers that must be overcome for the sector to reach its full potential.

It is necessary that the necessary secondary regulation be issued to facilitate the development of the sector and improve financial inclusion.

Compared to other countries in the region, Mexico shows a distribution of fintech segments that almost perfectly coincides with the regional average, except in the area of ​​Technology for Financial Institutions (Fintech as a Service).

This segment represents 15% of the Mexican ecosystem, in contrast to 12% of the regional total.

This phenomenon is explained by the collaboration and innovation fostered by large players in the banking and insurance industry in Mexico, creating a favorable environment for fintech companies that offer technological solutions to these companies.

With the right conditions, the fintech sector can not only continue to grow, but also contribute significantly to the financial inclusion and economic development of the region.

Collaboration between the private sector and regulatory authorities will be key to ensuring that the fintech ecosystem continues to thrive and benefit the entire population.

AND MORE about technologies for finance, I tell you that Uplinq Technologies, a global company that uses artificial intelligence for credit evaluation and rating focused on SMEs, has arrived in Mexico. Taking advantage of analysis of a credit portfolio of more than 1.4 trillion dollars and more than 10 thousand global data sources accumulated over 15 years, Uplinq seeks to attract Sofipos, neo banks, fintechs and the entire ecosystem that offers or wishes to offer credit to Mexican SMEs. Patrick Reily leads this initiative, with the support of the firm Nuricumbo & Partners, directed by Armando Nuricumbo. His focus on innovation and technology promises to transform access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses in our country.

FOX SPORTS MEXICO, one of the main sports networks, will once again be part of Fox Corporation after the approval of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT). This authorization, which complies with current regulations, will allow Fox Corporation to strengthen its international position. This decision comes at a time when Fox, ESPN and Discovery plan to launch Venu Sports, a joint sports streaming platform this fall in the United States to offer a wide range of sports in one place.

CARLOS SLIM and his Grupo Carso have received regulatory authorizations to complete the acquisition of PetroBal Operaciones Upstream. This transaction, carried out through its subsidiary Zamajal, involves the acquisition of 50% of the Ichalkil and Pokoch fields, located on the coast of Campeche, for 530 million dollars. These fields are part of Contractual Area 4, awarded in 2016 to Grupo Bal, owner of PetroBal. The other 50% of the fields belong to the Russian oil company Lukoil, which acquired the operations of Fieldwood Energy in 2022.

THE BEGRAND DEVELOPER announced the purchase of 300 million pesos of its own bond that matures in 2026, leaving 500 million pesos in circulation of the BEGRAND 23. Issued in 2023, this bond pays an interest rate of TIIE plus 2.5 points and is the the only stock market element of BeGrand’s debt, which amounts to 3,085 million pesos. Since its issuance, the bond has maintained its face value of 100 pesos.

