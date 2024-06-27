Mexico had arrived at the Copa América as the seed in group B and its proximity to the United States seemed to guarantee it a lot of support in the stands to seek the continental title. However, this Wednesday, the team disappointed again.

According to the criteria of

Venezuela won 1-0, in a match played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (California) and, With six points, he secured his qualification for the quarterfinals with an early date.

Mexico, on the other hand, was left with three points and will have to fight for the other spot against Ecuador, which beat Jamaica 3-1 in the first hour. He is bound to win. The tie is of no use because the Ecuadorians would advance on goal difference.

The defeat of the Mexicans in the Copa America generated a wave of memes on social networks, in which the Venezuelan victory was celebrated and in which, with humor, they commented on the new defeat of one of the strongest teams in Concacaf.

The best memes of Mexico’s defeat against Venezuela

SPORTS

More Sports news