In 2019, Mexico’s President Andrés López Obrador announced plans to build the new Dos Bocas refinery. © Alex Dalton/Imago

Another deadly heat wave sweeps across Mexico. But the government is investing billions in fossil fuels. Climate plans are non-transparent and without ambitions, renewables are slowed down.

Mexico City/Berlin – Tue Mexican government continues despite deadly heat waves in the country – which, according to scientists, are largely due to global warming – continue to focus mainly on oil and gas in their energy policy. While the promotion of renewable energies is blocked, the country continues to expand the fossil industry.

Climate targets are being relaxed, funds cut, the national climate institute is to be closed and fossil fuels will continue to be heavily subsidised. The think tank “Climate Action Tracker” criticizes that the new climate plan (NDC) will lead to higher emissions in 2030 than the plans of 2016. His conclusion: “Mexico’s climate policy is still backward-looking”.

Last Friday, crude oil flowed into the newly built Dos Bocas refinery for the first time, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Energy Minister Rocío Nahle also announced new plans: “The country needs another refinery.” The switch to renewable energies is progressing slowly all over the world, but consumption of fuel is now increasing, she explained.

The fourth is currently rolling Heat wave with temperatures reaching 50 degrees across the Central American country. The long drought is damaging agriculture, and more than a hundred people have already died. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL), the average temperature in Mexico has risen by 1.43 degrees since 1961. Natural water supplies are declining, while rising sea levels are already threatening villages on the Caribbean peninsula of Yucatán.

Mexico among the top 15 CO₂ emitters

The role played by the intensive domestic exploitation of oil and gas in climate change is hardly discussed. With 418 million tons (2021), Mexico is one of the 15 countries with the highest CO₂ emissions. And the government announced an NDC at COP27 that sounds ambitious: by 2030, emissions are to be reduced by 35 percent compared to 1990 levels. 30 percent are to be covered with our own resources, five percent with the help of international cooperation.

However, because the basis for calculation has been changed and there is a lack of transparency, emissions in 2030 may be higher than in 2016, even if the targets have been tightened, criticizes the Climate Action Tracker. The 2020 NDC also suspended a court for violating the Paris Agreement and Mexican laws for lack of ambition. The think tank has therefore downgraded Mexico’s climate policy to “critically insufficient”.

Mexico’s government props up national oil and power giants

There are reasons for the fondness for the fossils: since the left-nationalist President López Obrador took office in 2018, the government has concentrated in terms of energy policy, the badly hit formerly semi-state oil and gas company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the electricity supplier Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). Especially with Pemex, this is popular with many Mexicans. With its nationalization in 1938, the company has become a symbol of the sovereignty and prosperity of the oil-rich country.

According to the responsible ministries, energy policy is social policy. First and foremost, the population should be supplied cheaply with state-owned fossil energy. But an energy reform by López Obrador’s economic liberal predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto from 2013 stands in the way of this line. He liberalized the energy market through opening, competition and global integration.

The reform ended the state monopoly of Pemex and CFE and opened the operations to private investors. In addition, framework conditions were created so that companies can freely invest in other private-sector systems and feed their electricity into the CFE grid. This has particularly strengthened renewable energy projects: solar systems, wind farms, geothermal energy. From 2017 to 2022, electricity generation grew by 10 percent, almost entirely due to renewables, which increased by almost 50 percent. But between 2021 and 2022, according to research by the political science institute IMCO, the proportion of clean electricity fell from 27.5 to 26.1 percent.

Liberalization of the energy market against state intervention

And at the same time, López Obrador invested over $17 billion in Dos Bocas and $600 million to buy a refinery in Texas. For $6 billion, he acquired 13 Mexico-based power plants from Spanish operator Iberdrola – just one non-fossil.

For López Obrador, his predecessor’s energy reform is a “neoliberal sell-off.” Private investors, the accusation goes, are given preferential treatment and are not acting in the interest of the common good. Indigenous communities have criticized wind farms in Tehehuantepec in the south of the country because, contrary to international law, the population was not consulted about the project on their property. Also, there was not cheap electricity as promised.

Obradore’s attempt to overturn the reform with a constitutional amendment failed in 2022 due to the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament. Nevertheless, the government is sticking to its concept. Authorities responsible for private-sector initiatives receive little attention when it comes to CFE electricity feed-in, sustainable energy projects are blocked, and tenders are suspended. An independent money pot for climate policy was abolished and the financing was subordinated to the government. “As a result, it is difficult to see through how the funds are used,” criticizes Carlos Asúnsolo from the environmental organization Cemda.

As a result, the expansion of clean energy generation is stagnating. “Many applications for wind farms and solar plants are stuck on various pretexts, there are very few permits,” explains sustainable development expert Victor Ramírez.

The US and Canada are threatening lawsuits

The Ministry of Energy already admitted in June 2022 that the target of 35 percent cleanly produced electricity for 2024 would not be achieved until 2031. Nevertheless, López Obrador announced at an international energy and climate forum in April 2023 that the 2024 deadline would be met as planned. In particular, he referred to four planned wind farms in Tehuantepec and a $1.6 billion solar farm in the northern state of Sonora with 1,000 megawatts.

For critics, these projects show that something is happening in the country with great potential for wind and solar power. “Individual private renewable energy projects have now been launched,” says sustainability expert Ramírez. This is probably mainly due to international pressure: The United States and Canada threatened Mexico with lawsuitsbecause state control of the energy market and the discrimination against foreign investors violate the joint trade agreement. (Wolf-Dieter Vogel)