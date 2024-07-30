Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.1% in the second quarter of the year compared to the same quarter last year, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi). This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of falling growth. In the first quarter, the annual variation was 1.9% while, at a quarterly rate, GDP grew 0.2%, compared to the variation of 0.3% in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of this year, construction drove a partial recovery in industrial production, while services and the agricultural sector fell, the latter impacted by severe droughts this summer.

“The expectation of a slowdown in the US economy, lower job creation, contraction in public spending, high interest rates and lower business confidence should keep activity growth moderate in the second half of the year,” Citibanamex analysts Ivan Arias, Rodolfo Ostolaza and Fernando Monreal wrote in a report on Tuesday. The bank expects the economy to close the year with growth of 1.9%.

“As downside risks, we highlight a greater-than-expected slowdown in the US economy, a further deterioration in the investment environment related to policy decisions in Mexico and the US, as well as abrupt fiscal consolidation. Effects of relocation trends (nearshoring) larger than estimated remain the main upside risk to growth. We therefore see the balance of risks skewed to the downside,” the economists added.

