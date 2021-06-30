MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he will respect for now the verdict of a court that has ruled that the government and Congress approve the legalization of recreational marijuana, but he opened the door to call a public referendum on the subject.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling moves Mexico closer to creating one of the world’s largest markets for legalized cannabis and presses the Mexican state to pass the comprehensive bill on the subject that has been stalled since the lower house of Congress. approved in March.

+ Chamber: committee approves text authorizing marijuana cultivation for medicinal purposes

“Of course we will respect what the court has decided and evaluate. We’ll see what effect that has,” López Obrador said at a routine press conference in response to a question about the Supreme Court’s decision.

But López Obrador acknowledged that “there are two views” on the legal marijuana issue, including in his administration, and said his administration is evaluating the best way forward.

“If we see… that it’s not working to address the serious problem of drug addiction, that it’s not working to stop violence, then we would act,” he said, hinting that he could submit a new bill to Congress or advocate for one. public referendum.

López Obrador has already used referendums to decide on thorny political measures. Also on Tuesday, he again argued in favor of such “participatory democracy” in the context of the marijuana debate.

But his comments were not decisive, and he did not explicitly say that he is leaning towards such a solution.

(By Raúl Cortés Fernández)

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach