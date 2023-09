How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, during a press conference this Friday (29) | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

The Mexican government is exploring the possibility of starting to deport immigrants from these countries who are rejected in the United States to Ecuador, Venezuela and Colombia, according to the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, revealed this Friday (29).

Mexico currently carries out six deportation flights a week to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, Bárcena explained at a press conference in Washington alongside US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“Mexico is carrying out assisted returns to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador; and we are exploring Ecuador, Venezuela and Colombia”, commented the Mexican chancellor.

Bárcena did not go into further detail about the migration agreement that, according to some media outlets, Mexico had reached with the US to quickly deport immigrants stranded in border cities.

The migratory phenomenon caused the suspension of freight trains in Mexico due to the presence of thousands of immigrants in the cars and on the tracks, demonstrations, camps on the Rio Grande, on the border with the USA, and clashes with Mexican and American authorities.

The situation at the borders reflects the “unprecedented increase in migrants in Central America and Mexico”, as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned this week.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Friday that he will visit the border with the USA, in Baja California, next November.