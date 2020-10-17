The director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City (Mexico). Presidency of Mexico / EFE

Mexico has confirmed the first case of covid-19 and AH1N1 influenza in the same sample taken from a 54-year-old patient. The woman, who has a history of cancer, obesity and chronic lung disease, is admitted in stable condition, as specified by the Director General of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, this Sunday in the Press conference daily in which the Government updates data on the pandemic in the country, where there are currently 817,503 infected with coronavirus and 83,781 deaths.

The woman began to present symptoms at the end of September, as explained by Alomía, and went to the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, where on October 2 the health personnel took diagnostic tests. The first positive result was SARS-CoV-2. The patient was hospitalized and discharged three days later without needing to be intubated, according to the Director of Epidemiology. But she began to have a high fever again and malaise, so she returned to the institute, where she is currently admitted “with good progress.” This Saturday, Alomia confirmed, the laboratory identified the presence of the AH1N1 influenza virus in the same sample taken on October 2.

“What confirms that it is indeed a person with both viruses, and therefore the first case for Mexico, is that it was the same sample, on the same day, with respiratory symptoms,” Alomía has detailed. The director of Epidemiology has also indicated that it is the first case of seasonal influenza this season, which began two weeks ago. In the summer season, only five cases of influenza were confirmed, according to official data. “Logically, it will be integrated according to the date of onset of symptoms, in the corresponding week, and in week 42 we will have the case integrated into the statistics,” he clarified.

“Something that we do not know so far, because there is not much bibliography or case studies reported from the southern hemisphere, where the high season of influenza has just ended and also had covid-19, is if this conjunction of two viruses could produce a disease more serious ”, has clarified Alomía. The director of Epidemiology has explained that “at a certain moment” it would be “quite complicated” to know if what is taking place is a serious covid-19 or a serious influenza. “The important thing when identifying that the influenza virus is involved,” he said, “is the start of specific treatment, which in the case of covid would not be necessary.”