The Government of Mexico expressed this Thursday its “categorical condemnation” to the attack against Palestinian civilians in the northern Gaza Stripwhile they were waiting to receive humanitarian aid, with a tragic result of a hundred dead and hundreds of injured.

This Thursday, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd that rushed a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza and killed more than 100 people, according to the Ministry of Health of that Palestinian territory governed by Hamas.

Through its social networks, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported that Mexico reiterates the need for an immediate ceasefire that allows the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid safely throughout the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the Government of Mexico reaffirmed its unrestricted support for UN agencies on the ground and for the irreplaceable role of UNRWA in providing aid in Gaza, the West Bank and the entire region.

The tragic event in Gaza during a food distribution operation has left more than a hundred people dead, according to Hamas reports.

Crowds anxiously awaited the arrival of humanitarian aid convoys on a Gaza City street, but the situation turned chaotic when Israeli forces fired shots, triggering a deadly stampede.

Witnesses recount scenes of horror, describing how people rushed towards trucks in search of food, only to be greeted by gunfire and chaos.

According to Israeli authorities, the shots were in response to the crowd surrounding and looting the vehicles, although they say they were “limited shots.”

The tragic toll of more than 110 dead and 750 injured has been described as a “massacre” by the Gaza Ministry of Health. Among the deceased are mainly women, children and minors, victims of this violent tragedy in the middle of the conflict.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens day by day, with more than 30 thousand people dead, most of them civilians, since the start of the war. The population faces a complete siege that hinders access to food, water, medicine and fuel, increasing the risk of famine and suffering for millions of Gazans.

The UN has warned about the precarious situation in which the inhabitants of Gaza find themselves, with millions at risk of starvation due to the blockade imposed by Israel.

The distribution of humanitarian aid is hampered by destruction, fighting and looting, making it even more difficult to deliver vital food and supplies to the population.

More than 25,000 Palestinian women and children have died so far in the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday.