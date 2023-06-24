Club America looks to Inter’s old acquaintances to strengthen the attack. The Mexico City team is looking for a striker to work alongside Henry Martin in view of the next Apertura championship, which kicks off on July 1st. And, as reported by the local media, the casting for the tip was limited to just two candidates, both with a past in Italy. On the one hand there is Gabigol, who has been scoring in bursts since his return to Brazil; on the other Mario Balotelli, back from a troubled season in Switzerland, where he was relegated with Sion at the end of a year characterized by few goals and various non-football events, including parties, alcohol and punches, as recently revealed by the newspaper Blick.

In Mexico they say that America will only take one striker. The number one goal is Gabriel Barbosa, for all Gabigol. At Inter in 2016-17 he struggled a lot. But in South America he is a completely different player. At the age of 26, he boasts a tally of 135 goals with Flamengo, where he has played and scored continuously since 2019. Alternatively, if the possibility of signing the Brazilian vanished, Club America would activate plan B, the one that leads to Super Mario. According to the Mexican media, Balotelli was proposed to the Mexico City team by his entourage. The Italian striker, who will turn 33 next August, is in fact looking for alternative solutions to the Swiss Serie B and would be intrigued by the prospect of playing in one of Mexico’s most important formations.