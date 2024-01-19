The presidential candidates in Mexico, two women and one man, closed the pre-campaign phase, with the ruling party Claudia Sheinbaum at the head of the polls, followed by the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, at a great distance. After the pre-campaigns, a period for the parties to choose their candidates for the Presidency, the candidates wait for the start of the official campaign, on March 1, with a view to the elections on June 2.

The latest polls, published at the beginning of the month by the newspaper El Financiero and collected by EFE, show Sheinbaum as the clear favorite with 52% of the votes, Gálvez with 30%, and Álvarez with 7%.

Aspirants to the National Palace will now have to stop their proselytizing acts until March 1, according to the National Electoral Institute (INE). In this period, known as “inter-campaign”, the so-called “expressions of support for or against candidacy(s)” are prohibited, as well as the participation of candidates in debates, announcements or round tables “where there is more than one candidate.” ”.

Furthermore, the INE explains, it is time for the formations to “resolve possible internal differences.”

Shienbaum closes at the Monument to the Revolution

The candidate of the leftist Morena party, of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Claudia Sheinbaum, chose to close her campaign at the Monument to the Revolution, in the center of Mexico City. A crowd gathered there chanting her name.

The candidate for the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Claudia Sheinbaum, greets supporters during her pre-campaign closing at the Monument to the Revolution. EFE – Isaac Esquivel

“We won the pre-campaign. The distance between us and second place is, in the worst case scenario, 20 points difference,” said official Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum is the candidate of an alliance of the Morena party, with the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM). Several representatives of the coalition attended the event.

It was a place with special symbolism: it was the same point where Sheinbaum began her presidential aspiration and said goodbye to the position of mayor of Mexico City.

One of the most prominent figures who joined the event was Marcelo Ebrard, the former foreign minister of Mexico who had been critical of Sheinbaum's candidacy. Ebrard lost in Morena's internal election process and had denounced alleged anomalies in said process. However, at the end of last year he had assured that he would support the former mayor of Mexico City.

The opposition Gálvez appears in Guanajuato “alone”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the 'Strength and Heart for Mexico' coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, concluded her campaign in the state of Guanajuato. But, as an article by 'The country'the event did not include the most prominent figures of his party.

From that point—one of the most affected by violence in Mexico—, Gálvez launched a call to Mexicans:

“We can't get used to living like this, don't get used to insecurity, this is not life.”

The candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the Frente Amplio por México, Xóchitl Gálvez (c), upon her arrival for the closing of the pre-campaign today, in the city of Acámbaro, Guanajuato (Mexico). EFE – Luis Ramírez

Guanajuato was, in fact, the only point where López Obrador lost in the 2018 elections. In his speech, Gálvez addressed the current president and said that he would meet in the debates with Sheinbaum, if the president gave him “permission.” .

Previously, on Sunday, the candidate of the opposition to which the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD) belong made an appearance in Mexico City that was also massive.

Álvarez Máynez says goodbye to the pre-campaign in Monterrey

Third in the polls, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from the Citizen Movement party (center-left), finished his pre-campaign at the Cultural Explanada of Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León.

It was a short pre-campaign that began just last week. An appointment resulting from the fact that Samuel García could not aspire to be a candidate, since the state Congress prevented him from appointing his replacement as governor of Nuevo León.

“The new policy has already arrived in Mexico and in three months of campaigning we are going to turn the presidential race around,” said Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from the Citizen Movement party (center-left).

Thus, the three main candidates are preparing to face the largest elections in their history on June 2, with 97 million Mexicans authorized to vote. Then, they will elect 20,375 federal positions, including the Presidency, the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 seats in the Senate, as well as nine state governments.

