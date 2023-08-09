In the Mexican resorts of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, a total of 23 pharmacies have been closed after the inspection found unregulated and potentially dangerous medication.

During four days, the inspectorate raided a total of 55 pharmacies. In more than twenty cases, pills were found that were sold to foreigners without a prescription. These were usually strictly regulated substances such as the addictive painkiller Oxycodone and Adderall, which are prescribed to people with ADHD, among other things.

The pharmacies that have now been closed by order of the health authorities sold outdated pills or pills whose origin could not be traced. This suggests that it concerns medication that was not manufactured by the manufacturer.

The pills in question were usually only offered to tourists. The US State Department had already warned in March about the sale of this type of medication in pharmacies in Mexico.

In February of this year, researchers from UCLA University visited 40 Mexican pharmacies in four cities in the north of the country. They found that fake pills were sold in 27 percent of the pharmacies. 68 percent of the pharmacies surveyed sold drugs such as Oxycodone without a prescription. See also NBA summaries and results: today's games, February 17

Potentially dangerous, banned substances such as heroin and fentanyl were also found in the pills purchased by the researchers. People who take these drugs without knowing it run the risk of overdose.