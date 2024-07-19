The president-elect of Latin America’s second largest economy opted for young profiles and expanded the list of those who will accompany her in her Government Cabinet starting next October 1. Marath Bolaños López, in charge of the Labor portfolio, has experience in the public sector, and Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, the youngest in her administrative team and who will head the Ministry of Tourism, has also been a state official and has extensive experience in the private sector as a businesswoman.

#Mexico #Claudia #Sheinbaum #appoints #ministers #Labor #Tourism #Culture