The Mexican government announced plans for the opening of a new immigration station in a strategic location: the Chihuahua Desert, about 72 kilometers south of Ciudad Juárez. This decision arises in response to the tragic fire that occurred on the Lerdo Bridge in Ciudad Juárez in March of last year, where 40 migrants lost their lives.

The commissioner of the National Migration Institute (INM), Francisco Garduño, was in charge of providing details about this project that seeks improve conditions for managing migration in the region.

According to Garduño, the new immigration station will be located in the ruins of what was once the internal customs of Juárez, at kilometer 72 of the Pan-American highway. This site has been abandoned since 2013, when several tax checkpoints on the border with the United States were eliminated.

The facilities of this old customs office offer ample space, with a 20-hectare property and buildings that add up to about 1,150 square meters of construction. The main building, with 800 square meters, used to house customs offices, while a secondary building of 350 square meters was used for personnel and equipment storage. In addition, there are six sheds that were used for customs inspections of private vehicles and cargo.

However, despite the size and potential facilities of these facilities, They are currently in a sorry state.. According to a report from EFE, the facilities are completely abandoned and vandalized, without furniture and with cables torn from the walls. This means that important adaptations and reconstructions will be required to make the place habitable and functional as a migratory station.

The location in the middle of the desert poses logistical challenges but also ensures some privacy. Photo:National Migration Institute of Mexico

What is the context behind the decision to open a new immigration station in the Chihuahuan Desert?

Commissioner Garduño also highlighted that the decision to open this new immigration station responds to the need to compensate an earring in Ciudad Juárezwhich historically has been a crucial point in the migratory flow from Mexico and Central America to the United States.

Since the fire in March 2023, the city had been left without an immigration station, which further complicated the situation for migrants and the authorities in charge of their care.

The location of this new migratory station, in the middle of the desert and at some distance from the city, poses logistical and access challenges. However, the government has expressed its commitment to guarantee that living conditions are adequate and that the necessary services are provided for the migrants who will be housed in this place.

This initiative is framed in a global context of high migratory flow. According to Garduño, this migratory phenomenon is historically extraordinary, with millions of people on the move around the world and especially on the American continent.

In this sense, the opening of this new migratory station in the Chihuahua Desert represents another effort in the complex task of managing and meeting the needs of migrants in the region.