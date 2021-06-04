A vaccination center at the Vasconcelos Library in Mexico City. EFE

Mexico City has finally passed the green traffic light. One of the main focuses of the covid-19 crisis reaches this epidemiological status for the first time in the pandemic thanks to the drastic drop in the number of infections. The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has reported this Friday that as of Monday, June 7, more economic, sports and entertainment activities will be resumed. “Thanks to the efforts of each and everyone, the City will go to a green light next week,” he said.

As of Friday, June 4, in Mexico City there are 614 hospitalized people, a decrease of 144 patients compared to last Friday. In the case of the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, there are 835 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

