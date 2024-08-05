Every time it rains hard, Mexico City floods. This is another consequence of poor water management in one of the most populated capitals in the world. The arrival of the rainy season during the summer helps to recharge the aquifers and counteract the ravages of the dry season. However, drainage problems, clogged sewers and excessive construction on the land constantly cause flooding. Mexico City, the capital that has hardly any water, floods in many of its areas, causing damage to health, property and infrastructure.

On July 17, the surroundings of Benito Juárez Airport were flooded, further complicating the transit of travelers during the summer holidays. This was also the case for Metrobús and Mexibús users at the Indios Verdes bus stop a few days ago. Hundreds of cars were stranded on Insurgentes Avenue due to heavy rains.

In a terrible paradox, some of the most affected neighborhoods are also the ones most affected by the lack of water, as is the case in Iztapalapa or Venustiano Carranza, to the east of the city and geographically lower than the rest. The cost of these floods amounts to hundreds of millions of pesos each year. “By combating the excess of water by massively removing it, we have paradoxically created the existence of its scarcity,” says Manuel Perló, an urban planner at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Luis Zambrano, from the UNAM Biology Institute, agrees with this diagnosis: “Never since colonial times have we realized that we live in a lake and that the drainage we cause to avoid flooding causes us to run out of water,” he says.

A firefighter tries to unclog a manhole in Mexico City, in July 2024. Darkroom

The lake city is sinking

Originally built on a large lake, Mexico City gradually dried up as construction increased. In 1900 it had about 500,000 inhabitants; in 2024 more than 23 million people live in the capital and its metropolitan area. “The price we have paid for these works that expel water from the basin, fueled by a model of uncontrolled urban growth, has been the drying up of lakes and wetlands, the channeling of rivers and the disappearance of springs,” says Perló in a recent article published in The reason.

The Civil Protection Secretariat points out that the problem of flooding is also related to the accumulation of garbage in the sewers and drains that block the drainage system. “Garbage is the cause of 50% of flooding in Mexico City,” the agency says. Every year, authorities launch information campaigns to discourage people from throwing garbage into the sewers, pouring oil or throwing waste and debris into rivers and streams.

However, the other 50% is related to the poor quality of the drainage system, which is insufficient for the amount of rain that falls from June to September. Poor public water management has also caused soils to sink as aquifers have run out of resources. In 1990, Mexico City had about 90 points of flooding; in 2015, this number rose to 120, and by 2024, there will be more than 200 points that are sensitive to flooding every time it rains. “This has to do with the increase in the built-up urban area, with the sinking of the land, and with the breaking of infrastructure networks,” explains Perló. The alteration of the soil so densely prevents water from filtering through asphalt, concrete, and soil, where the aquifers are recharged.

“The lack of water and flooding is a multifactorial problem,” says Zambrano. “To begin with, the city’s bowl-shaped morphology and its surroundings by mountains make water tend to concentrate there. The subsidence has caused problems in the infrastructure, the drainage system sinks, breaks and contributes to more flooding,” he says. Two weeks ago, the residents of the Obrera neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc municipality, suffered this problem. Their houses were filled with sewage due to a broken drainage system. Desperate due to the lack of response, they closed several streets and avenues in the city center until the capital’s Water System (Sacmex) repaired the leak.

A man supplies canisters and tanks with drinking water in the Iztapalapa municipality, in February 2024. Graciela Lopez Herrera

While it is true that the city has high coverage in terms of access to drinking water (96%) and drainage (94% of homes in Mexico City have it), the latest survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INEGI) on Quality and Government Impact revealed that only 58.4% of the population receives water consistently and only 20% trust that it is drinkable.

The drainage network is almost as extensive and complex as the water supply network. More than 11,000 kilometers connect to the secondary network and the Deep Drainage System that removes sewage and rainwater from the city. However, it has become obsolete. In many places, Mexico City’s drainage system is more than 80 years old and needs to be constantly replaced and repaired. A project that both experts consider costly, but necessary. “I think it is an issue that politicians do not devote much money or time to because it is not visible,” says Zambrano. “Since drainage does not bring votes, they prefer not to invest in it,” he says.

Heavy rains and climate change

Climate change is another factor that has altered the rainy season, making it increasingly violent and unpredictable. “It rains the same amount, but in less time,” Zambrano explains. “The storms are going to be stronger. Ten years ago, the rains were very predictable from July to September, now the patterns have changed,” he points out.

Experts are urging authorities to design a development plan that not only improves flooding problems, but also treats wastewater and captures rainwater to combat the shortage. In Mexico City, only 10% to 15% of water is recycled. The rest goes down the drain. Other cities such as Barcelona, ​​for example, currently process 25% of their water. The climate emergency is increasingly forcing grey water to be used not only for cleaning tasks, but also for agricultural, industrial and even domestic uses.

A car submerged after the rains in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, in June 2024. Darkroom

There is also no rainwater harvesting system to collect, clean and use rainwater, which is also heavily polluted. On the contrary, the high amounts of water that fall per square meter in the capital are discarded in more than 95%. In 2023, it is estimated that around 457 liters of rain fell per square meter on the capital, according to the National Water Commission (Conagua). Millions of liters of water per year of which only a small part is collected. The Government of Mexico City announced that it has installed around 457 liters of rain per square meter in the capital. 60,000 rain collectors which harvested around 1.7 billion litres of rain between 2019 and 2024, according to data from the local Environment Secretariat.

The capital’s government has activated a rain operation during these months, which mobilizes Civil Protection, Firefighters and the police to unclog flooded areas. In this regard, Perló points out that “it is important” to have a response of this type, but that “it is not enough”, because “it only addresses the problem, it does not solve it.” The specialist points out that it is necessary to expand the drainage network, improve its maintenance and propose alternative solutions.

For example, creating more wells, pumping systems and using methods that help nature to promote infiltration into the soil. “We have to green up the city, restore many green areas that capture water to send it to infiltration,” says Zambrano. “We also have to rediscover the rivers and unclog them. Recover the Piedad River, Churubusco, the Canal de la Viga. That would give us the advantage of eliminating cars, highways and pollution; improve the temperature of the city and help reduce the speed of the water when it rains,” adds the biologist.

Zambrano and Perló explain that it is urgent to install massive rainwater harvesting systems to alleviate both the lack of water and flooding in as many buildings as possible: homes, government bodies, hospitals, schools, factories… “In the meantime, we will continue to have problems every season and live with water up to our necks,” says Perló.

