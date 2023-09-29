Leigh Whannell was a screenwriter who was unhappy with the work he was doing and began to suffer from migraines. He was convinced it could be a brain tumor and went to a neurologist for an MRI. Sitting in the office he thought, what would happen if you received the news that you had a brain tumor and were going to die soon? How would you react to that? This speculation led him to create the character of John Kramer, a sociopath, sick with cancer, whose resentment and an excessive attachment to life turn him into a merciless judge, jury and executioner, who allows his victims to decide about their lives. and those of others through twisted games.

Whannel together with James Wan, colleague and film director, thought further. Both avid consumers of horror films, it occurred to them to start a film with two men chained in a bathroom, with a corpse in the middle and without knowing what the hell had happened; with Kramer’s strings behind that staging so they can decide their fate. This is how it was born Saw either The game of fear in 2004. Well received at Sundance and the Toronto Film Festival, with a budget of just 1 million dollars, Lionsgate opted for this new proposal and obtained more than 100 at the box office.

A frame from the film shows a nighttime exterior of Mexico City. Lionsgate

Eight sequels later, a billion dollars in revenue and with a new installment, the tenth, after more than seven years, the franchise returns this time to Mexico City as the setting to unleash revenge and games of blood and torture. by Kramer, better known as the serial killer Jigsaw.

Saw X It is situated between the events that occurred in Saw (2004) and Saw II (2005), Desperate and ill John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travels to Mexico to undergo an experimental and very risky treatment in the hope of curing his deadly cancer. However, the entire operation turns out to be a fraud to deceive those most vulnerable. Full of rage and with a new and gruesome purpose, his new victims will face the most ingenious, deadly and devious traps in a visceral and ruthless game.

Actresses Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernández and actors Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto are part of the Mexican cast that will try to survive the games that Jigsaw has prepared in the capital of the Republic. Kevin Greutert, who was the editor of six films in the saga, in addition to directing Saw VI and Saw VII 3D —apart from this last installment—, he says that initially the original idea of ​​the script was to film it in Prague and Bulgaria, but that in the end Mexico was a “great choice” and that he could not imagine another version of the film without actors Mexicans.

Renata Vaca in the role of Gabriela. Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla (Lionsgate)

“There is such mythology, the city is so amazing, and we can’t talk enough about it. There’s something creepy about it, a certain story, it absolutely worked for us. I’m sure everyone knows this, but this is the first time we’ve said where we are in a movie. [en la saga]. And we really lean on that,” says Greutert.

Renata Vaca, 24 years old and also dedicated to music, says that she was 9 years old, the first time she saw Saw. She came to the United States through a relative, his uncle, a horror fan. What caught his attention was Billy, the puppet, Jigsaw’s avatar in the saga. “My uncle told me, ‘Guey, Jalisco, don’t give up.’ Then we saw it and I was very afraid. But she looks, she is strong and now here we are.” The actress, who will soon be seen sharing the bill with Yalitza Aparicio and Diego Calva in Midnight Family, highlights that the film is a trip to Mexico from 20 years ago, which can be seen in details such as the clothing or the green and white taxis from before. “I had to start researching for the characterization. It’s good, father, because you’re going to feel like you were in Mexico in the 2000s,” he says.

Joshua Okamoto in the role of Diego. Lionsgate

Okamoto, who was in the second part of Sex, modesty and tears and who has projects in hand with Netflix and HBO Max, admits that before being chosen for the film he had not had the opportunity to see it. However, he does remember the promotional poster for Saw and how it was illustrated: it was a piece of calf with a foot and a fragment of a hand. “Seeing the poster made me very panicked and it left me with a very unpleasant feeling in my chest and stomach,” she recalls.

Although the first film began with hints of gore and, according to different specialists, it subsequently evolved towards torture porn (pornographic torture), because it uses violence to excite the public as if they were experiencing a sexual act. Mexico becomes another character and influences different aspects of the narrative in Saw X.

“One of the great successes of this latest installment is that they manage to portray Mexico as another character. He feels the city in the background, the textures, the colors. We are not only a country, but there is a very folkloric culture, from the Aztec rituals that with some elements naturally sneak into the plot. In the traps there are also suddenly references, let’s say mythological, that are part of urban legends, iconography, evidence of pre-Hispanic influences,” explains Okamoto.

Octavio Hinojosa in the role of Mateo. Lionsgate

Except for Octavio Hinojosa, none of his other co-stars had been in a horror film before. All three agree that the biggest challenge for this film was sustaining emotions at the limit during the 12 hours that the call lasted. “That’s screaming, running, sweating, hyperventilating. The most difficult thing was to sustain those states,” says Okamoto and Vaca seconds him: “you have to be present with all the pores, with all the parts of your body, very open to what is happening in the moment, because sometimes what “What happens is greater than what one had thought.”

“It was like doing theater, like being there all the time, being watched all the time. It was very tiring, very exhausting. When emotions pass through the body they become real. There is a part of you that tells you I’m in fiction, but you do get upset. Yes you get scared. Yes you cry and yes you live it. That is very very exhausting, but we actors are a little masochistic, we enjoy being on the limit of emotions and at the end of a call, when you do things well you say: ‘Very good, it was achieved. “How delicious,” concludes Hinojosa.

