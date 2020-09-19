The emblematic Paseo de la Reforma covered with jacarandas. Gladys serrano

It’s Monday afternoon on Avenida Mazatlán in the Condesa neighborhood, one of the trendy neighborhoods in Mexico City. The street, leafy with its various species of trees, flowers and ornamental plants, bustles with people who do sports, come from shopping or ride bicycles. An elderly couple converse, each one wearing masks, on a bench under the shade projected by two treetops that come together like two lovers; a blonde girl speaks French on her cell phone while walking her dog and a girl follows a squirrel who sneaks up on her. The temperature marks a wonderful 22 degrees Celsius and there are those who even wear a sweater. 22 kilometers east of this Eden, the picture is different. In Iztapalapa – the most inhabited and poorest region of Mexico City – there are few tree-lined avenues, the sun falls like fire on concrete, a gray stain that expands on the horizon and turns this capital delegation, where water is also scarce , in the hottest of the city. The thermometer shows 25 degrees, although there have been seasons that have alerted the authorities due to the high temperatures. “We acknowledge the scientific evidence. Global warming is a problem of inequality in the city. The greatest effect is on vulnerable populations, in a situation of poverty and timely health services, ”says Leticia Gutiérrez, general director of Coordination of Environmental Policies and Culture of the Mexican capital. “We have two different cities, one with many green areas and the other with many deficiencies.”

Mexico City, the capital of a country full of inequalities, is the scene that shows the differentiated blow of global warming on its population. In 15 years, the capital’s climate has increased between 1.8 and 2.6 degrees —a considerable increase, according to experts—, but in towns like Iztapalapa, which suffers from so-called heat islands — areas with high concentrations of concrete and no significant vegetative cover— can be up to five degrees in some seasons. “It is an important increase,” says Rafael Calderón Contreras, researcher at the Department of Social Sciences of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM). “The UN has warned that, if emissions of polluting gases continue as they do now, the planet may warm between one and two degrees by the end of the century, but in cities like Mexico, which is a closed valley, this increase can be up to four degrees ”, he warns. “To a large extent, we have identified that in areas with much lower purchasing power, green infrastructure is scarce. People notice the increase in temperature more compared to richer neighborhoods, ”says Calderón, referring to areas such as Roma, Condesa, Polanco or Las Lomas, the wealthiest neighborhoods in the capital, where green spaces, fountains and recreation areas.

Last year the local authorities were put on alert due to a heat wave that threatened to suffocate its population with temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees, Iztapalapa being the most affected delegation: the Risk Atlas of Mexico City showed that this region counts with 858 areas with high risk of high temperatures. Hydration campaigns were promoted, it was advised to avoid excessive exposure to the sun, in addition to caring for hypertensive people and those who suffer from obesity, millions of Mexicans in the second most obese country in the world. Every year the so-called chilangos see their city suffer worse floods, violent hailstorms, heat waves, degradation of air quality, water shortages, increased respiratory diseases such as asthma and pneumonia, as well as gastrointestinal ailments, diarrhea or strokes. In the capital, according to official data, 14,000 people die a year as a result of one of its biggest problems, air pollution.

“In Mexico City, more than three million toxic tons are emitted into the atmosphere per year,” says José Luis Lezama, an expert in environmental policies and sustainable development at the Colegio de México. In addition, the city produces 300,000 tons of urban waste per day and 15,000 tons generated by the construction industry. Pollution levels make Mexico City suffer increasingly long environmental contingencies year after year. Added to pollution, the expert adds, is the increase in urbanization in the metropolitan area, with more concrete constructions, which in turn require the use of more resources and the increase in transportation, both public and private, that uses fuel. of bad quality. “It is a cocktail of pollutants. And its repercussion in terms of public health is explainable ”, adds Lezama.

A cocktail that, along with warming temperatures, threatens to unleash a crisis of enormous magnitude in a city whose metropolitan area is inhabited by more than 20 million people and that has already demonstrated a trial in the scarcity of water: its 12,000 kilometers of pipes do not carry enough liquid to quench the thirst of so many mouths. As urban sprawl and rising temperatures dry up Mexico City’s water resources, authorities have to go to more remote areas to extract the water. A shortage experienced by the almost two million inhabitants of Iztapalapa every day. “Six times more rainwater falls in the city than is consumed, but the problem is one of distribution”, explains Rafael Calderón Contreras, from the UAM. In the capital, 40% of the water is wasted due to problems in the distribution system. To conserve water and mitigate the so-called heat islands, both Calderón and Lezama, from Colmex, recommend the development of what they call green infrastructure that allows carbon capture and infiltration of water.

Green infrastructure

The government of Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum last year launched a project that aims to provide 10 million trees to the city and that should be completed in November. Leticia Gutiérrez says that the goal has already been reached and that by the end of the year they will be able to plant 15 million. It is an ambitious program that has been criticized by environmental experts such as Mónica Ballinas, a researcher at the UNAM Institute of Ecology, who it states species must be carefully selected to avoid “planting by planting”. Ballinas claims, for example, that the eucalyptus trees that were planted in the city “do not help lower the temperature.” In addition, he adds, in strong winds these trees can fall because their roots are shallow. “Planting for planting, just to be fashionable or to say that it is contributing to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the city is no longer viable, because not all planted trees contribute to meeting the sustainability objective” . The lifespan of trees, which are the ones that play the most important biological role in urban areas, is many years, so when planting them, it is necessary to contemplate an action aimed at mitigating global warming and therefore both lessen the effect of climate change. It is important to understand that the problems of a city, apparently local, can become global in nature since the atmosphere is an open entity on the scale of the planet ”, it states Ballinas. Official Gutiérrez defends the project and affirms that native species have been used.

Ballinas has worked on reports with Víctor Barradas, also from the UNAM Institute of Ecology. Barradas explains that tree species should be planted in the city that, in addition to combating the increase in temperatures caused by climate change, absorb heavy metals and other pollutants. He opts for ash, a fast-growing, broad-leaved tree. Barradas affirms that it is not enough for the authorities to show interest in reforesting, but that there must be coordination with scientists and academics and also attract the interest of the private sector to turn reforestation into a business model. “Global climate change increases the temperature and it will be a race without end. The problem must be stopped. And that problem stops with trees, “he says. The difference between the climate of the wooded Condesa, versus the cement jungle of Iztapalapa, seems to agree.