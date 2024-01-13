Total domination

Mexico City It definitely has a sweet flavor to it Pascal Wehrlein, who after the pole position obtained in the Italian afternoon also won the first E-Prix of the season. For the German of Porsche this is the fourth success of his career in Formula E, as well as the second achieved on the circuit 'Hermanos Rodriguez'. Buemidefeated in the final by the former Formula 1 driver, also maintained his starting position, concluding 2nd in front of the Jaguar of Nick Cassidywho stole the podium from Maximilian Günther's Maseratitaken instead from the third square of the grid.

Race report

The first E-Prix of 2024 took place without the presence of Sette Camara, forced to abandon the grid even before the start due to a technical failure. With the green light coming on, Wehrlein firmly maintained the lead with an excellent start, thus defending his leadership ahead of a quartet of riders who in turn retained their starting positions: in order, Buemi, Günther, Cassidy and Evans. The reigning world champion also made a positive start at the rear Jake Dennis, back in the top-10 after a disappointing qualifying finish in 14th place. The first contact occurs on lap 3, involving Müller and Da Costa. Of the two, the Portuguese driver from Porsche has the worst of the situation, raising the white flag after hitting the Swiss' ABT Cupra in an attempt to overtake on the inside. Shortly after the episode the waltzes of the former also begin Attack Mode of the world championship, with Wehrlein inaugurating the series. Six laps later, however, the decisive event for the development of the race occurs: Frjins, already the author of a bad start, ends up against the guards just before the entrance to the Peraltada curve. The position of his Envision pushes the Race Direction first to Full Course Yellow (at the same time that both Wehrlein and Buemi were still in Attack Mode), resulting in the entry of the Safety Car. At the restart, which took place on lap 12, Buemi returned to second place to activate the last two minutes of extra energy available, thus definitively ceding the leadership to Wehrlein. Günther followed the same strategy three laps later, but lost the podium to Cassidy. The German from Maserati, thanks to the tortuosity of the track and the careful management of energy, however, fails to achieve the objective of the podium for the 'Trident' on the occasion of the inaugural race of the calendar, thus concluding in fourth position. While the first four drivers maintained their positions until the finish line, with gaps that prevented any overtaking attempt, Evans instead entered into difficulty especially in the final laps, thanks to the addition of two extra rounds for the entry of the Safety Car in the first half of the race. Despite this, the Jaguar driver still managed to fend off Jean-Eric Vergne's attacks, thus finishing in fifth place. To forget, however, the weekend of Jake Dennis, 9th with the Andretti team.

E-Prix Mexico City 2024, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM RPM/GAP 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 37 laps 2 Sébastien Buemi Envision +1,162 3 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS +2,079 4 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG +5,780 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +13.064 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +13,405 7 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +13,916 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +14,392 9 Jake Dennis Andretti Global +14,767 10 Norman Born Andretti Global +15,312 11 Oliver Rowland Nissan +15,485 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +15,718 13 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra +16,214 14 Sam Bird Neom McLaren +20,600 15 Nyck De Vries Mahindra +23,665 16 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG +28,969 17 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +29,424 18 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team +1:14.758 19 Robin Frijns Envision Withdrawn 20 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn 21 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra Withdrawn 22 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team Not gone

Next appointment

Once the first E-Prix of the 2024 season has ended, Formula E will move to Saudi Arabia, in the same country that is currently hosting the Dakar Rally. Once this competition is over, the green light for the second round of the championship will turn on again 26 and 27 January on the Dirʿiyya street circuitalso home to the first double header of 2024, i.e. two races scheduled in a single weekend.