Final between former F1 drivers

It begins in the sign of Pascal Wehrlein and of Porsche the tenth season in the history of Formula E, with the former German Formula 1 driver winning the pole position of the first E-Prix of the 2024 world championship, in Mexico. In a 'derby' in the final between two drivers from the past in CircusWehrlein set the fastest time in 1:13.298beating the French company Envision, Sebastien Buemiby more than two tenths of a second.

Qualifying chronicle

After the first indications from free practice, the circuit 'Hermanos Rodriguez' welcomed the two knockout rounds of qualifying, with the first twists and turns. In the Group A the Dutchman achieved the best time Robin Frjins in 1:13.807finishing just 41 thousandths ahead of Vandoorne54 up Cassidy and 70 up Wehrlein, fourth and last to reach the quarter-finals. Excluded, however, were Nato, who made a small contact against the protective wall, Fenestraz, Bird, Mortara, Daruvala, Di Grassi (who ended up against the barriers in the final seconds) and Ticktum. Very small gaps even in the top-4 in Group Bwith the Maserati which redeemed itself thanks to the best performance of Maximilian Günther. The German finished with the time of 1:13.691just 61 thousandths ahead of Evans, fourth. Among the two drivers who snatched the ticket to the quarter-finals were also added Hughes and Buemibut not the reigning world champion Jake Dennissurprisingly eliminated. Also thanks to a long braking, the Englishman from Andretti finished in 7th place (as well as 14th on the starting grid) behind Vergne and Muller, with the classification completed behind him by Da Costa, Camara, Rowland and former AlphaTauri De Vries. With the start of the quarter-finals, Wehrlein subsequently had access to the fight valid for the assignment of pole position after overcoming the direct challenge with Frjins and Cassidy, thus finding himself in the decisive duel with Buemi. The Frenchman, after having got the better of Hughes and Evans, however was unable to prevail by more than two tenths over the German, who will thus start ahead of everyone. Finally, it is worth highlighting the 3rd place by Maximilian Güntherahead of the two Jaguars of Cassidy and Evans.

E-Prix Mexico City, starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 2 Sébastien Buemi Envision 3 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG 4 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 6 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 7 Robin Frijns Envision 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 9 Norman Born Andretti Global 10 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 11 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 12 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 13 Sam Bird Neom McLaren 14 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 15 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 16 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 17 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 18 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 19 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra 20 Oliver Rowland Nissan 21 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 22 Nyck De Vries Mahindra

A few hours until the race

The appointment is now at the first race of the year, scheduled for this evening at 9pm Italian. The event can be followed live and free on Channel 20but will also be available on Eurosport 2. Alternatively, the E-Prix will be streamed live on sportmediaset.it or Discovery+.