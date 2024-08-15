After minutes of discussion between the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, was rescued in a restaurant in the country’s capital.

Ulises Lara, Attorney General of Mexico City, intervened in the arrest of the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, who was at the Gin Gin restaurant, in the Roma neighborhood.

Lara reportedly rejected the arrest warrant issued by the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and facilitated Corral’s departure from the premises.

The incident began when agents from the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the restaurant with an arrest warrant against Corral, however, the situation took an unexpected turn when prosecutor Ulises Lara arrived at the scene and decided not to comply with the order.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua.