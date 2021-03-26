A man receives the vaccine against covid-19 in the mayor of Tláhuac, Mexico City. Teresa of Miguel

The Government of Mexico City plans to start vaccinating the population over 60 years of age next week in the five city halls of the capital where immunization has not yet begun. The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported this Friday that next Tuesday the vaccination will start in Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc and Álvaro Obregón. On Friday, he said, he expects it to continue in Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero. “Obviously, this depends on the arrival of the vaccine,” Sheinbaum clarified. So far, 1.06 million vials have been applied to people over 60 and health workers in Mexico City.

The immunization program in the capital continues in the municipalities of Coyoacán, Tlalpan, Iztacalco, Xochimilco, Tláhuac, Azcapotzalco, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta and Venustiano Carranza. In total, 785,798 people over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to official data released this Friday. In addition, 281,990 health workers working on the front line against covid-19 in the capital have been vaccinated with at least one vial. This Friday, some of them have come to receive the second dose at the Palacio de Deportes, in Iztacalco.

Tlalpan, where the operation began on March 24, is the mayor’s office with the lowest percentage of vaccinated with the first dose among those over 60 years old, with 23% of the 114,065 adults over 60 immunized as of this Thursday. In Coyoacán, where the application of the vials began on the same date, 27% have been vaccinated. On the other hand, Miguel Hidalgo, Cuajimalpa and Magdalena Contreras, where the operation began earlier, register the highest percentage, which is around 100%. For now, the second doses have only been administered in Iztacalco, Tláhuac and Xochimilco. In all three cases, more than 90% of the population over 60 years of age have already received the drugs.

The capital’s government is using the Sinovac vaccine in Tlalpan and the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in Coyoacán. In both cases, these vaccines require a second dose. In Iztacalco, Tláhuac and Xochimilco, the Sputnik V vaccine was used in the first application and the Russian vaccine will also be used in the second dose, as reported by the Government. Sheinbaum, from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), has assured that this Sunday he will offer more details about the progress of the vaccination program in the capital, which is currently on an orange traffic light, the level of alert for covid prior to the red traffic light, is that is, the maximum risk alert.

The head of government has warned that compliance with the plan depends on the doses of the necessary vaccines reaching the capital. “They have informed us that they will indeed arrive next week,” he assured. The capital authorities have recalled that people who have an appointment to receive the doses, which are assigned according to the first letter of the surname in each mayor’s office, must arrive 15 minutes before, come with comfortable clothes, having eaten before and without stopping the intake of medications. To be vaccinated, it is necessary to present the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), prove age with identification or a birth certificate, and residence in those municipalities with proof of address.

Mexico began mass vaccination against covid-19 on February 15. After immunizing some 620,000 health workers across the country in January, it was time for older adults. The president’s order was to prioritize the most remote areas. This is what Mexico City did, setting up 70 makeshift centers in schools and clinics in three of the most remote delegations: Milpa Alta, Magdalena Contreras and Cuajimalpa.

The government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador expected to vaccinate almost 15 million people over 60 years of age and all health personnel before the end of March, but the deadlines have been extended, however, until May and the country advances with slowness and lags, faced with the challenge of vaccinating 117 million people for free. So far, Mexico has received more than 9.1 million vaccines against covid, but those applied do not reach six million. Health services vaccinate at a rate of about 200,000 a day and shipments of vials continue to arrive day after day. The Government has agreed to purchase more than 234 million doses of five different prototypes: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinovac and CanSino.

