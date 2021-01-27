When it was announced that INEGI would conduct a census that would include a question about which game consoles videogames had at home, many feared it was a fiscal year, however this was more to collect statistical data on Mexico.

More than six months later, the results were revealed which show very interesting details about the consumption of video games in Mexico. According to the data, the places with a higher percentage of dwellings (by municipality) with a video game console are Nuevo Leon (Pedro Garza) with 31.88% and then the Mexico City (Benito Juárez) with 30.94%.

Then the Mexico City (Miguel Hidalgo) with 27.02%, Querétaro (Corregidora) with 25.89% and again in Nuevo León (Apodaca) with 24.90%. It should be taken into account that the percentage refers to how many homes have a console against the total number of homes per municipality.

Taking into account this last data, in Zapopan, JaliscoWe have 104.2 thousand homes with a console of 425.19 thousand registered. Above we have Tijuana, Baja California with 114.4 thousand homes with a console of 576.7 thousand registered homes. With this we can conclude which are the municipalities of Mexico with more consoles.

So where are there more consoles? Mexico City or Monterrey?

The data disclosed, or rather that which is available, shows us that, indeed, Tijuana and Zapopan are the places with the most homes that have a video game console. But, not all states have the same number of municipalities and inhabitants, so it is difficult to reveal a result to say which is the city in Mexico with the most consoles.

In other words, it is necessary to review in great detail the data made by the census to have the answer that we are looking for so much. With that, we could already say openly if it is Monterrey wave Mexico City those with the largest number of homes with consoles.

What do you think of the data? Do you think they reflect the reality of videogames in Mexico? What other information would you like INEGI to reveal about this issue? Do not stop giving your opinion through our social networkss.

