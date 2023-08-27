The start of the Mexico City marathon, this Sunday, from the Olímpico Universitario stadium. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

The runners are a tribe that raise suspicions with each step. Why do they run? What are they running from? Why push the body to the limit in a test as tough as it is satisfying? Anyone who doesn’t put on their sneakers and jump onto the pavement every morning is unaware of the rewards of belonging to this group of people who go against the current to overcome their own barriers, physical or mental. It is not running for running. It is a constant struggle to prove that they can do it. And if they manage to finish a marathon, it’s like winning a World Cup, a Grand Prix, an Olympic medal. A small triumph for the eyes of others, an enormous glory for each one of the participants in this Mexican marathon that turned 40 years old. The competition was won by the Kenyan Celestine Chepchirchir and the Bolivian Héctor Garibay.

The Mexican capital turned fully to the marathon. The 42 kilometer test has been one of the hallmarks of the city that each year tries to find something different. The organizers are pleased to be the best competition in Latin America and to be part of the group of marathons that have groups of elite athletes. Among the professionals, the stopover in Mexico is important to try and even helps them qualify for the Boston Marathon. For this reason, it is a party for Mexicans who decide to get up early to support their relatives, friends or strangers who, as the miles go by, see in the cheers an impulse to endure.

The runners had their first test when they went to pick up their jersey and number for the competition. The organizers summoned them to the largest exhibition center in Mexico City, the World Trade Center. There, the competitors ran into the great temptation: an expo of the world of bakery. Going through the smell of bread and coffee, put those athletes who have taken care of their diet during the last 12 months in trouble.

This year’s marathon made its runners get up an hour early. After the disappearance of the time change in Mexico, the usual start of the race was at seven in the morning. The problem was that, without that extra hour, the sun could hit full ahead of schedule. The start, at 6:00 a.m., was guarded by the UNAM University Olympic Stadium and that perpetual fire from the cauldron that elevated the athletes in the 1968 Olympic Games. The idyllic setting, however, was torture for those who still did not arrive, those who were still trapped in the subway.

Bolivian runner Héctor Garibay broke the all-time record for the Mexico City Marathon on Sunday, clocking 2:08:22, beating the mark held by Kenyan Titus Ekiru with 2:10:38. Mexico City Marathon

the surge of runners pink, the color that the capital has made its own, took over the streets that were theirs. The most touristic (and perhaps safe) places in Mexico City were his background in visual range. At the tip, the Kenyan and Ethiopian elite found themselves hit by the Bolivian surprise. Héctor Garibay (Oruro, Bolivia, 35 years old) beat everyone, including Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo. The Latin American ate the Mexican record by finishing with a time of 2:08:23 (the previous one was 2:10:35 in 2018). The good moment of him lived it since he triumphed in the Seville marathon (2:07:44). Garibay dedicated the victory to his country, but dropped a dart: he could not compete in the World Athletics Championships due to lack of support and had to look for competitions. His achievement in Mexico made him the winner of a prize of half a million pesos (about $33,000). “It will help me to prepare myself in the best way in a camp in Kenya,” he said after the race. “We are getting motivated little by little. I would ask them in my country to give us their support, in Bolivia there is a lot of talent, but it is a long-term fight,” he added.

Celestine Chepchirchir clocked a time of 2:27:17 in a run that pampered runners with ideal running weather: no sun and a cool feeling. The height of the capital, 2,240 meters above sea level, is one of the great challenges in this competition for Mexicans and foreigners themselves. But the marathon ends in two parts: when the high-performance athletes arrive and when the enthusiasts who broke the wall begin to arrive, fatigue and laziness to meet their challenge, their little glory.

