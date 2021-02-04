Dozens of people attend the free oxygen distribution modules in Mexico City. Nayeli Cruz

The Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP) has announced that the Government of Mexico City will join the initiative DC oxygen, developed by students from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the Tecnológico de Monterrey, for coronavirus patients who are treating the disease from home and require medicinal oxygen. The objective of this platform is to publicize the locations and opening hours of the different vital gas distribution points and centers.

From the website https://oxigenocdmx.cc Family members of covid-19 patients will be able to easily find places, public or private, for sale, rental or filling of tanks of this input, within the metropolis.

The initiative was born from the need to provide the population with updated information on the sales and rental network of oxygen cylinders, since the saturation of hospitals in Mexico City has forced thousands of people infected by the virus to treat the condition from home; coupled with poor public perception of the treatments within the clinics. The increase in the demand for medical gas for months has triggered the purchase and sale through internet sites or places near health centers. However, sometimes, the type of cylinder is not suitable for the treatment or they are filled with other types of gases.

The Government’s adhesion to this project seeks to incorporate other public and free services, such as the specialized care program for covid-19 patients at home, as well as to include in said network the San Salvador Cuauhtenco Health Center, in the Mayor’s Office of Milpa Alta , to the south of the city, to the Minas de Cristo Health Center and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, both to the north, and to the esplanade of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, east of the capital. These four points will offer the recharge of the input for free.

Through a statement, the capital government reported that “the platform emerged in Mexico City, reaching more than 260,000 visits with more than 70 oxygen service establishments, and coverage in more than 10 information media of local and national scope, due to to the interest of users and the development of the pandemic ”. He also thanked the citizen platform for the effort and asked the population not to purchase the oxygen cylinders offered on social networks that do not ensure their operation for medicinal use.