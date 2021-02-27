The Mexico City has become a major epicenter for eSports from Latin America. Various regional and even global events are held in the Mexican capital. In fact, tournaments such as the Latin America League of League of Legends, as well as a Major of Gears, have your home in this city.

The portal Broadband Savvy, dedicated to measuring the global possibilities of connection to the web, carried out an interesting study in this regard. In this, the cities with the greatest possibilities of being capitals for gaming and esports stand out.

Of 74 cities studied, the Mexico City It is located in position 47. With this it is enough to be at the top of Latin America, surpassing other centers such as Santiago de Chile, or Sao Paulo, Brazil.

What are the benefits of Mexico to play?

The low cost in the standard of living, as well as the diversity of events related to videogames and esports are the factors that most drive the position for the Mexico City.

In the same way, access to high-level competitions helps a lot in this position. The cost of the internet, as well as its speed, are details that, according to the study, can improve a lot, but they do not count as a truly negative aspect for the city.

5G coverage and the high cost of hardware compared to the local economy are the main reasons why the Aztec city is not in a higher position. It is also a determining factor that getting a formal job related to gaming is more complicated than in other countries around the globe.

Austin, Seoul and Bucharest are the best on the planet

Santiago, capital of Chile, is in 69th place. Bogotá, Colombia, is located in 62nd place. Lima, Peru, in 59th place. Sao Paulo, Brazil, is placed in 53rd place. it is better evaluated than cities such as Berlin, Germany (home of the main European League of Legends circuit), or Beijing, China.

Sydney, Australia, as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the Emirates, are considered the worst cities for esports in the study. This is due to how expensive internet access is in such places.

Austin, United States, is the highest rated city in the world for esports. This is due to the accessibility of its connections, the variety of video game events (such as a Dreamhack) and the availability of jobs within the industry.

It is followed by an electronic sports capital such as Seoul, South Korea, and a surprise like Bucharest, Romania, in third place. Mainly because of its cheap high-speed internet.

The number of important esports and video game events, the cost of hardware such as video cards, 5G coverage, the average internet speed, the affordability of the cost of housing and the possibility of finding a job related to gaming were the aspects to evaluate.

Each was measured with a score from 0 to 5. CDMX, for example, it had a summative score of 10.5. Austin, meanwhile, accumulated 19 points.

