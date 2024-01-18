Mexico City is the sixteenth most expensive city in the world, above cities like Washington or Milan. That was the headline that was read in many media when the ranking of the World Cost of Living Index came to light a week ago, prepared by the prestigious publication The Economist. But how can millions of residents of the capital, who on average earn 4,600 pesos – about $272 – per month, live in such an expensive megacity? The fine print of the study clarifies that the list is made so that companies can calculate compensation for “expatriates and business travelers.” The methodology, which calculated the index with a weaker dollar against the superweight 2023, the gentrification of certain neighborhoods and Mexican inflation are other reasons for finding the capital among the most unaffordable cities, experts say.

It is not the same as a family paying the average income of Iztapalapa, 13,022 pesos; for a digital nomad who earns in dollars to live in Rome, where the average income is double, according to the Real State Market real estate portal. Or buy in a market rather than in a large store, where the difference in prices can be up to 50%. “To make rigorous comparisons, not only must we measure the cost in dollars of the main goods and services, we must take into account the income in each of these cities and the possibility of acquiring these goods more easily,” explains the director of social development with equity of the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center, Rodolfo de la Torre.

The Economist measured 400 individual prices of more than 200 products and services in 173 cities, including drinks, food, clothing, telephone rates and public transportation. One of the reasons why the Mexican capital went from 76th place to being in the top 20 is the inflation that affected Mexico throughout 2023. And although the ranking measures prices for foreign workers, the Consumer Price Index of the food, with an annual rate of 6.25%, has affected all pockets. “Inflation has been high in food products. Much more than goods and services,” explains de la Torre.

Merchants offer their products at the Jamaica Market, on January 9 in Mexico City. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

A price that contradicts the list is that of public transportation. “In transportation there has been price stability due to an enormous subsidy,” explains the director of the study center. The five pesos of a metro ticket – about 0.30 dollars – greatly reduces the amount of two dollars to get on the urban train in Washington. The Economist It converts the prices of the cities of the world to the US currency, and although the subway remains cheap for people with high salaries, it is more expensive than in 2022 for foreign currencies due to the revaluation of the peso that began at the beginning of last year.

The coordinator of the Laboratory of Analysis in Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN) of the UNAM, Ignacio Martínez, assumes that costs for foreigners have increased, although prices remain the same in certain sectors. “It is not the same for Americans to come with an exchange rate like the one from a year ago, at 20 pesos, than at 16, as it is now. “This causes all services to become more expensive for them,” Martínez contrasts with the payments of Mexicans, who purchase many services and products in pesos at the same price as last year. For de la Torre, the study should have measured “purchasing power parity,” which in the currency conversion process eliminates price differences between countries.

The element that has made the difference in this 2023 ranking has been housing. The increases in the interest rate up to 11.25%, a lower supply due to the drop in construction and inflation caused the price of housing to rise by 11.6% in just one year, according to the Federal Mortgage Society (SHF). “The cost of housing has increasingly risen in Mexico City for homes comparable to other countries,” explains de la Torre.

Citizens walk in front of a banner placed in front of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, during a protest against gentrification in November 2022. Quetzalli Nicte Ha

That price has increased especially in the gentrified neighborhoods of the city center, which are occupied by the majority of foreign workers – for which the ranking of The Economist– in Mexico City. “Gentrification shows that there is an unsatisfied demand for good quality housing that causes the areas where the home can be remodeled, rebuilt and is close to certain services, to increase. This demand for this type of location is very great,” details de la Torre. The accumulation of services also influences. “There has been public investment in basic infrastructure: metro lines, asphalt, investment in security. You see patrols every four or five streets. All these services become more expensive,” explains Martínez.

The other side of the coin is the displacement of the local population to foreign colonies. Increasingly further away from their jobs, in more precarious housing and areas. “These people live in peripheral areas, where public services such as lighting, drainage or drinking water are not of very good quality and housing is not that expensive,” denounces the director of Espinosa Yglesias. “Mexico City is “different from Washington, from Milan, in that in these cities there is a territorial development where income and increase in cost are homogeneous,” explains the coordinator of UNAM's LACEN. Here, the inhabitants go to the peripheral areas of the capital or to the State of Mexico. That is the large part of the population that does not live in the sixteenth most expensive city in the world.

