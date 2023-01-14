And of Lucas di Grassi there first pole position of the ninth season of the history of Formula E, the first of the Gen3 single-seaters. The Brazilian of Mahindra he managed to get the better of the British dell’Andretti in the final Jake Dennis, author of the best time of the session in the semifinal against Jake Hughes despite a damaged front flap. However, in the final valid for starting from the first box of the starting grid in Mexico City, Dennis himself was the author of a mistake in the flying lap, thus allowing his rival to take his fourth career pole position.

The number 11 had accessed the final stages of the session with 3rd place in Group A, behind Lotterer and Buemi but ahead of an excellent Fenestraz with the Nissan, the latter just 0.097s behind the German of Andretti. Conversely, Dennis had set the best time with a good margin of advantage over Ticktum, Hughes and Wehrlein, in two groups against both the reigning world champion Vandoornereally 14th on the starting grid, which at the two Maseratis, with Mortara and Gunther respectively at 16th and 17th place.

Subsequently, di Grassi then managed to prevail in the head-to-head in the quarterfinals over Sébastien Buemithen exploiting the error of lotterer in the semifinals. Conversely, Dennis initially signed a faster time of only 29 thousandths against Wehrleinto then achieve the best performance ever against Jake Hughescrushing McLaren’s dream of a final on its first weekend in Formula E. Following is the complete starting grid for the Mexico City e-Prix, scheduled for 21:00.

Mexico City E-Prix: Starting Grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 3 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 4 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 5 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 7 Sebastien Buemi Envision 8 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 9 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 10 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 11 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 12 Nick Cassidy Envision 13 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 14 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 15 René Rast Neom McLaren 16 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 17 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 18 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 19 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 20 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 21 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 22 Oliver Rowland Mahindra See also Bottas cheers Zhou: "I don't see why he should leave us" | FormulaPassion.it