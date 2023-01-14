The result of second free practice session of the e-Prix of Mexico City bodes well in anticipation of the qualifying scheduled at 16:30, during which we could witness an authentic battle to the death for the conquest of pole position The proof is all in the top-5 of FP2, which has a gap of only 52 thousandths of a second between the author of the best time, Pascal Wehrelin, and 4th place for Mitch Evans. The reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne is not present in this list of drivers, however in fifth position ahead of the first McLaren of Jake Hughes.

Exactly as happened yesterday evening, several mistakes were made in the Italian afternoon as well, the worst of which was made by Edward Mortara. In fact, the Swiss from Maserati lost control of his car as he exited the Peraltada, damaging the left rear and prematurely interrupting the session. An accident with dynamics very similar to that of René Rast during FP1. Bad luck for too Sam Bird, forced to retire after just five minutes due to a technical problem. Appointment therefore at 16:30 for the qualifications which will decide the starting grid of the first e-Prix of the year, scheduled for tonight starting at 20:45.

Mexico City E-Prix, PL2 results



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 1:13,496 2 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.004 3 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +0.010 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +0.052 5 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.115 6 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +0.119 7 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.136 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision +0.188 9 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +0.214 10 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +0.221 11 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.284 12 Norman Sato Nissan e.dams +0.299 13 Nick Cassidy Envision +0.436 14 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +0.508 15 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +0.670 16 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +0.772 17 René Rast Neom McLaren +0.865 18 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +1.042 19 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +1.145 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +1.882 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +2.030 22 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +6.359