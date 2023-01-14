The result of second free practice session of the e-Prix of Mexico City bodes well in anticipation of the qualifying scheduled at 16:30, during which we could witness an authentic battle to the death for the conquest of pole position The proof is all in the top-5 of FP2, which has a gap of only 52 thousandths of a second between the author of the best time, Pascal Wehrelin, and 4th place for Mitch Evans. The reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne is not present in this list of drivers, however in fifth position ahead of the first McLaren of Jake Hughes.
Exactly as happened yesterday evening, several mistakes were made in the Italian afternoon as well, the worst of which was made by Edward Mortara. In fact, the Swiss from Maserati lost control of his car as he exited the Peraltada, damaging the left rear and prematurely interrupting the session. An accident with dynamics very similar to that of René Rast during FP1. Bad luck for too Sam Bird, forced to retire after just five minutes due to a technical problem. Appointment therefore at 16:30 for the qualifications which will decide the starting grid of the first e-Prix of the year, scheduled for tonight starting at 20:45.
Mexico City E-Prix, PL2 results
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|1:13,496
|2
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+0.004
|3
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|+0.010
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+0.052
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+0.115
|6
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+0.119
|7
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+0.136
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|+0.188
|9
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+0.214
|10
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|+0.221
|11
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+0.284
|12
|Norman Sato
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.299
|13
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|+0.436
|14
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.508
|15
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|+0.670
|16
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+0.772
|17
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|+0.865
|18
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|+1.042
|19
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|+1.145
|20
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|+1.882
|21
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|+2.030
|22
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|+6.359
