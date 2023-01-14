Now we can finally say: with the first free practice session of the e-Prix of Mexico City, the 2022-2023 Formula E championship has officially opened. Consequently, the Gen3 single-seaters thus covered the first km of a seasonal appointment on the winding circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’where the riders were able to take measurements while waiting for FP2, qualifying and the race, all contained within the twenty-four hours of Saturday 14 January.

That’s how it was to have achieved the first best time of the year Jean-Eric Vergne. The two-time world champion stopped the clock on the1:13,294, albeit with some small shivers from a counter-steer without the slightest consequence. The same cannot be said for René Rast, the victim of a slight contact with the barriers at the exit of the Peraltada, as well as for Oliver Rowland, also author of a slight impact against the protective wall in the most guided point of the track, and precisely in the final minutes. The rest of the group, however, was not free from other errors, linked above all to long braking which compromised the creation of a fast lap, on a circuit that was already difficult to tackle due to the altitude. If a McLaren ‘cries’, i.e. Rast’s, the other, that of Jake Hughesmakes his debut in Formula E with the virtual front row, just 92 thousandths of a delay from the Penske of the French. Fifth the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne, half a second off the leader and ahead of another rookie team like the maserati, sixth with Mortara and tenth with Günther. Results which, however, count relatively compared to the study of the track with the new single-seaters, which will restart their engines at 14:30 Italian time for FP2, the last attempt to eliminate the remaining weak points in time before the hunt for pole position.

Mexico City E-Prix, PL1 results



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 1:13,294 2 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +0.092 3 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +0.438 4 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.439 5 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.547 6 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +0.549 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +0.601 8 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.606 9 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.610 10 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +0.684 11 René Rast Neom McLaren +0.787 12 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +0.853 13 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +0.931 14 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1.065 15 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1,165 16 Nick Cassidy Envision +1,477 17 Sebastien Buemi Envision +1,631 18 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +1,636 19 Norman Sato Nissan e.dams +1,713 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +1,836 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +1,860 22 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +2.096