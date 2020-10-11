KShortly before the announced protests on the occasion of the holiday in honor of Christopher Columbus, the authorities in Mexico City had a statue of the seafarer dismantled. The Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday that the monument had been removed in order to have it restored. After the work is complete, the statue will be placed back on its base, said the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Activists had announced a protest for Monday under the motto “We will tear them down”. In the USA, Columbus Day is celebrated every year on October 12th, on the occasion of the arrival of the seafarer in 1492. In Mexico, this day is celebrated in recognition of the indigenous and European roots of the country’s people.

Protesters in the USA had knocked several Columbus statues off their pedestals and damaged them in the past few months. The navigator is considered to be the “discoverer” of the American continent. Critics argue that it paved the way for colonization and the killing of countless indigenous people. The issue of how to deal with the legacy of colonialism and slavery has become more explosive with the anti-racism protests in the United States over the past few months.