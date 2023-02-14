In the midst of competition between different regions of Mexico to attract foreign companies that wish to move their production from China to Mexico, Mexico City seeks to keep the corporate headquarters of Teslathe electric vehicle manufacturing company led by Elon Musk.

Although the city does not have land available to install new automotive production plants, the city’s Secretary of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani Hneide, stated in an interview with Forbes Mexico that the Mexican capital could be an ideal corporate headquarters for global companies that want to migrate to Mexico.

Mexico City has a large number of micro, small and medium-sized companies that could consolidate the value chain of companies such as Teslain addition to offering a network of services, mobility, logistics and trained personnel with command of English.

The city seeks to establish itself as the main destination for nearshoring, particularly in non-polluting sectors, which do not require large tracts of land and which need highly qualified personnel, such as the electrical, electronic, pharmaceutical, technological, health and circular economy industries, as well as in the industrial kitchen sector.

The government of Mexico City will focus on attracting companies linked to these sectors.

CDMX seeks to consolidate

Fadlala Akabani Hneide He explained that the Mexican capital aims to consolidate itself as a main destination for nearshoring at the national level in sectors that do not generate pollution, do not require large tracts of land and need highly qualified personnel.

In this sense, the city is focusing its efforts on attracting companies linked to sectors such as the electrical, electronic, pharmaceutical, technological, health and circular economy industries, as well as the industrial kitchen sector.

The secretary stressed that Mexico City has a network of services, mobility, logistics and personnel capacity fluent in English, which makes it an attractive location for companies looking to relocate their production chains outside of China and expand into Latin America.

Although the Mexican capital does not have land to install new automotive production plants, Akabani Hneide assured that Mexico City can be the corporate headquarters of global companies that move to Mexico.

In addition, he mentioned that the city has the largest number of micro, small and medium-sized companies, which are essential to consolidate the value chain of large companies.

Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that the electric car company Tesla, owned by American magnate Elon Musk, “has two possibilities” to establish itself in the country.

According to López Obrador, the company could be located in Nuevo León, or in Hidaalgo, near the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), an emblematic work that the man from Tabasco wants to develop to serve the capital of Mexico.

The expectation about the arrival of Tesla has increased since October 2022, when Elon Musk visited Nuevo León and met with Mariana Rodríguez, wife of the state governor.

However, controversy arose last week when officials reported that Tesla could locate its assembly plant near the AIFA.

In his morning press conference, López Obrador stressed that there are many places in the country suitable for the development of the electric automotive industry, such as the BMW electric car assembly plant, which was announced last Friday in San Luis Potosí.

The automotive industry is crucial for Mexico, since it represents almost 4 percent of the national GDP and 20.5 percent of manufacturing GDP, according to the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry.