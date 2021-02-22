A woman receives the vaccine against covid-19, in Mexico City. Nayeli Cruz

The first 200,000 doses of Sputnik V will be applied starting next Wednesday, February 24 in Mexico City. The municipalities selected to advance with the vaccination will be Xochimilco, Tláhuac and Iztacalco, the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced this Monday. The decision to start in the capital is due to the characteristics of the Russian vaccine, which will arrive in the next few hours at the Benito Juárez Airport, given that it needs to be frozen at 20 degrees below zero before being distributed and the number of older adults who registered to receive the first dose. The health authorities have recognized that this vaccine needs a “more complex” deployment than AstraZeneca, the first used for mass immunization in the country, and that for this reason there will be adjustments in the strategy to administer it.

The plan of the Government of the capital is to apply 20,000 daily doses between February 24 and March 5. Most of the vaccination at this stage will be in Iztacalco, the smallest and most densely populated city hall, which will receive 79,495 doses. Xochimilco will inject another 65,169 doses and Tláhuac, 49,816. The total of 194,580, Sheinbaum has assured, is enough to cover all the inhabitants over 60 years old. The idea is to complete the immunization in each city hall before starting with other more populated ones. Unlike last week’s campaign in Milpa Alta, Magdalena Contreras and Cuajimalpa, the authorities will administer the doses in six “macro vaccination units”, two for each district, with up to 45 teams applying the vaccines at the same time for eight hours a day.

The people who registered will receive an SMS with their appointment information, they can also check it at vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx or call Locatel. The capital will continue to administer the vaccines in alphabetical order: starting with the surnames that begin with A and B on Wednesday, and ending with the last letters of the alphabet on March 4. March 5 will be for people who have not been able to show up for their appointment or who have not reached a dose on the day they were due. Some people may receive their appointment a few days earlier than the one assigned by the letter of their last name. The authorities have said that untimely registration is possible on the portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx. The remaining 5,420 doses are expected to be destined for people who have to be vaccinated at home.

To be vaccinated, it is necessary to present the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), prove age with an identification or a birth certificate and residence in those municipalities with proof of address. In recent days it has been criticized that the personnel who administer the vaccines take photos of the voters’ credentials of the beneficiaries and it has been questioned whether this is done with a view to the elections next June. Propaganda brochures, supposedly from some aspirants, have also been circulated to take advantage of the vaccination campaign. Sheinbaum has classified the complaints as fake news and he has said that vaccination is guaranteed for all inhabitants, nationals and foreigners, and that this is a way of combating attempts to take political advantage of vaccination.

The last two shipments that the country has received have been destined exclusively to critical points of the pandemic in the country. The first 200,000 doses received on Saturday from Coronavac, the Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac, will be applied only in Ecatepec, on the outskirts of the capital’s urban area. Now, the doses of Sputnik V will be prioritized to continue vaccination in the capital, the most populated area and the most affected in the country by covid-19, registering almost 540,000 confirmed cases and 33,901 deaths, according to official data.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country