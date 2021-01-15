The Government of Mexico City will allow restaurants to serve on terraces as of January 18. The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced this Friday that the data shows that open spaces are safe, so that, in addition to hospitality, gyms will also be able to provide service in parks and shops, through appointments to collect in window. The agreements with the hospitality sector will be maintained until “the vaccine reaches everyone.” Meanwhile, the capital remains on a red light and hospitalizations continue to grow. The holidays and holidays have triggered hospital admissions to reach a total of 4,464 people admitted in the last week, 20.8% more than the previous week.

Next Monday the restaurants will be able to return to service after several claims to the local government for loss of income due to the red light. Sheinbaum has assured that he understands “the very difficult economic situation experienced by many sectors and families” and that is why the objective is to reactivate “without risking.” The hotel establishments will be able to make use of the parking lots of each local as well as the vehicular stream lanes to deploy terraces and provide services until six in the afternoon. From that time on, you will only be allowed to buy to go. The terraces must maintain the strict distance of one and a half meters between tables with a zigzag arrangement and the registration of customers by QR code will be maintained. “They just have to register on the web without any additional permission or authorization, print the voucher and make it visible. Without further paperwork ”, has detailed the general director of the Digital Government of the city, Eduardo Clark.

The gyms will be able to give classes in the open spaces of the capital without any prior authorization. City parks and gardens can be used for outdoor exercise as well as directed classes at sports centers. The shops of the Historic Center may resume their activity as long as it is by prior appointment or reservation. Customers must collect their orders at the window to avoid waiting and queues. In no case will customers be allowed inside the establishments. Supermarkets can operate 24 hours a day to avoid crowds. “If you go to buy at two in the morning there will be fewer people, less crowds, therefore less risk,” said Clark.

Meanwhile, Mexico City will remain on a red light. Hospitalizations continue to rise and have reached a new peak of 4,464 people admitted in the last week. Currently, there are 9,677 people hospitalized in the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, of which 2,301 are in beds with a ventilator. Hospital saturation remains at 88% despite the increase in bed capacity in recent weeks. Sheinbaum and Clark have indicated that after 10 days since the Christmas holidays and vacations, the peak of epidemiological activity is expected to be reached in the next few days. 26% of the positives who have passed through hospitals have assured that they believe they were infected during the December meetings.