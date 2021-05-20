A teacher receives the vaccine against covid-19 from CanSino, in Mexico City. Marco Ugarte / AP

The Government of Mexico City has reported this Wednesday that face-to-face classes will begin in the capital on June 7, after more than a year of school closings due to the covid-19 pandemic. The announcement is made during the week of vaccination of education workers, one of the main conditions for the return to face-to-face classes. There will be 1.5 million students who will be able to return to schools, although the return will be “voluntary”, as specified this morning by the capital authorities. “We are not rushing, we are seizing an opportunity. During this year of absence from schools there have been consequences in the education and emotional impact on the children. The fact of breaking this absence from school, that the children meet again, is fundamental and we must work for this reopening, ”said Luis Humberto Fernández, the capital’s education authority.

CDMX pandemic

Fernández has reported that the Government has worked on the rehabilitation of schools in the capital, in addition to investing resources to ensure that health security measures are met to avoid infections by the new coronavirus. The official explained that they have shown interest in 600 schools in the municipalities of Iztapalapa, Coyoacán and Cuauhtémoc, where the largest investments have been made. Teachers’ associations have denounced looting and vandalism in several schools in the city after the absence of more than a year due to the pandemic. Fernández explained that for the return to schools, the use of face masks will be mandatory, the use of open spaces will be prioritized to maintain the recommended distance to avoid infections, alternate attendance of students will be planned and they will guarantee constant hand washing. If contagion is detected, school will be closed for 15 days and students will return to distance classes. “This return will be orderly, staggered, safe and with dialogue,” said Fernández. “Reopening schools is a very important element to avoid school dropouts,” he added.

In this way, the capital, in yellow on the epidemiological traffic light, joins States such as Campeche and Chiapas, in green, which have reopened schools after the closure due to the health contingency. Mexico City has completed 17 weeks of reduction in the statistics of infections and hospitalizations and has made progress in the vaccination process of the population. On Monday, the application of the vaccine from the Chinese company CanSino to more than 350,000 education workers began, which will end next Saturday. In mid-April, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported who have decided to reactivate the face-to-face classes in States with favorable conditions, that is, “low epidemic activity”.

This Wednesday the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that “it is very likely” that Mexico City will reach a green light before June 7 because all the indicators of the pandemic continue to decline in the capital. The capital authorities reported in early May that the level of hospitalizations has fallen to 16.5%, the lowest recorded in the entire pandemic. In addition, hospital admissions due to covid-19 have been reduced by 50%: hospitalizations went from 1,681 people on April 30 to 1,404 on May 7. According to official information, there are more than 6,000 beds available in hospitals, an unthinkable number during the bloodiest moments of the health emergency.

