The price of whiskey, champagne and a master’s degree in business are determining factors in positioning Mexico City as the sixteenth most expensive city in the world, according to the 2024 edition of the study on wealth and lifestyle The Mexican capital is ranked 21st in the world by Julius Baer, ​​a Swiss wealth management company. Last year, the Mexican capital was in 21st place, but due to various factors, including the appreciation of the peso against the dollar, it rose five places, surpassing cities such as Frankfurt, Vancouver and Santiago de Chile. Singapore has remained in first place since 2023.

The study by the Swiss institution analyzes the cost of living of high net worth individuals in 25 cities, based on a basket of 20 goods and services that represent the discretionary purchases of this demographic group. Unlike other indicators, here it is determined through luxury products that reflect the lifestyle of the profile that the institution focuses on. The products in question are: residential properties, private education, cars, technology, treadmills, watches, whiskey, champagne, men’s suits, women’s shoes, women’s handbags, jewelry, business class flights, tasting dinners, master’s degrees in Business Administration and Management, health costs, hotel suites, eye surgery (LASIK), lawyers and bicycles. These indicators help to understand the contrast that Mexico City experiences: on the one hand it is the sixteenth most expensive city in the world and on the other, despite the fact that five million people have escaped poverty in the last six years according to official figures, the country still has nearly 46 million poor people.

Based on these goods and services, the study determined that the most expensive cities for luxury goods are:

POSITION CITY 1 Singapore 2 Hong Kong 3 London England 4 Shanghai, China 5 Monaco 6 Zurich, Switzerland 7 New York, USA 8 Paris France 9 Sao Paulo, Brazil 10 Milano, Italy eleven Sydney, Australia 12 Dubai, United Arab Emirates 13 Taipei, Taiwan 14 Jakarta, Indonesia fifteen Miami, United States 16 Mexico City, Mexico 17 Bangkok, Thailand 18 Barcelona, ​​Spain 19 Frankfurt, Germany twenty Mumbai, India twenty-one Manila, Philippines 22 Santiago de Chile, Chile 23 Tokyo Japan 24 Vancouver, Canada 25 Johannesburg, South Africa

In Latin America, only São Paulo surpasses Mexico City at number nine, while Santiago de Chile is the only other Latin American city to appear in the report at number 22.

The 2024 edition of the report revealed significant changes compared to last year due to currency fluctuations, economic trends and consumer preferences. It also mentioned global conflicts such as wars in Ukraine and Palestine as determining factors in the change in prices of certain luxury goods.

Latin America, the most expensive region in the world for private healthcare

Mexico City moved from number 21 to 16, a move attributed primarily to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar, which raises the costs of goods and services when measured in dollars. Although the trend reflects a strengthening local economy, since the presidential elections in Mexico, the price of the dollar has skyrocketed and reached 18.67 Mexican pesos.

Compared to other cities in the Americas, Mexico City stands out for being more affordable in several aspects of luxury, such as housing prices. While New York, in ninth place, remains the most expensive city in the Americas, with high prices for real estate, private education and luxury fashion, São Paulo maintains the ninth position with high costs in several categories of high-end consumer goods.

Miami has dropped from tenth to fifteenth place, reflecting a slight decline in its luxury costs. Vancouver, on the other hand, remains in twenty-fourth place, ranking second only to Johannesburg in South Africa as the most affordable city in the report.

By comparison, Santiago de Chile, although also included, remains the cheapest city in the ranking in Latin America, occupying the 22nd position. This spot highlights a significant gap in luxury living costs between Santiago and Mexico City and São Paulo.

Regarding America, the study states that “this is the most expensive region in the world for healthcare-related costs, 86% higher than the global average. It is also significantly more expensive than the global average for a large number of purchases, from champagne and whisky to bicycles and hotel suites. Average prices in this region are 5% higher in US dollar terms than the global average, having increased by 6% year-on-year.”

Expectations and future

The report expects the strength of the Mexican peso to continue to positively impact Mexico City’s position in the global ranking, possibly rising even further in the coming years. It also emphasizes the country’s exports to North America, so the Free Trade Agreement with Canada and the United States, which will be reviewed in July 2026, is key to Mexico’s position in the years to come.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.