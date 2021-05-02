Mexico | Children marched against violence in crime-ridden Mexico

In the state of Guerrero, many have lost hope of the government providing protection from criminal gang violence.

Balloons and children wearing homemade signs demanding peace and an end to the violence in a Mexican village on Friday, where violence related to drug crime is common.

The event took place in the Alcozacan area of ​​the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, when Children’s Day was celebrated in Mexico. At the event, children marched through the village and shouted slogans like “We want peace” and “Stop the violence,” Reuters news agency reports.

“In the mountains of Guerrero, children are doomed to live in a garden with thorn bushes,” the director of the local human rights center Abel Barrera said in a speech, Reuters reported.

Guerrero is one of the poorest states in Mexico and also the most violent. Many residents in the area have already lost hope that the government will be able to provide protection from the violence of criminal gangs.

Among other things, the high-profile massacre of 43 teacher schoolchildren in 2014 took place in Guerrero before and since.

Junior the peace march also saw an unfortunate reminder of how violence has become commonplace.

The adult organizers of the march had originally planned to distribute wooden handguns to the children, Reuters says. Many residents of the area have to use weapons for self-defense. Eventually, however, children were given toy cars and dolls instead of toy guns.

“The weapons we use are self-esteem, rebellion and resistance,” one young person who attended the event said at a local cultural center, according to Reuters.