I.In Mexico, the number of corona deaths increased by 120,000 over the weekend. The number is not a typo. All of a sudden, Mexico is in second place in the global corona statistics, now even ahead of Brazil and only behind the United States. How did this happen?

The unusual news was preceded by doubts from experts. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they had suspected that the actual death toll in Mexico was probably much higher than officially stated due to a lack of tests. The experts should be proved right, as the Ministry of Health had to admit. According to this, at least 322,000 Mexicans actually died in connection with a corona infection – and thus more than 60 percent more than the 201,000 cases confirmed so far.

President under fire

The reason for correction was an analysis of excess mortality and death certificates from the past few months, which the Ministry of Health has now presented. In January, the National Statistics Institute had registered a general increase of 184,000 deaths over the previous year for the first eight months of last year. 108,000 of these were attributed to a corona infection, the government only came to 64,000 confirmed cases during the same period – something could not be right.





Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



Mexico’s government had previously relied on the data from the hospitals, but the statistics institute used the death certificates as a source. According to experts, a shortage of intensive care beds in many states may have resulted in large numbers of people dying at home – and thus not yet included in the statistics of the Department of Health. As the analysis now carried out by the Ministry of Health shows, around 70 percent of the excess mortality in the past year can be attributed to corona deaths.

Mexico’s left-wing nationalist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized for his handling of the crisis since the beginning of the pandemic. López Obrador, who usually appears in public without a mask and contracted the virus himself in January, is accused by the opposition of downplaying the severity of the pandemic. He is also responsible for the sluggish vaccination campaign. In fact, only about five percent of the population is vaccinated.



A worker seals the grave of a corona dead in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico.

:



Image: AFP





Mexico recently turned to the United States for help. They have announced that they will deliver 2.5 million vaccine doses from Astra-Zeneca. The vaccine has not yet been released in the United States, but it is in Mexico. After all, the number of new infections has been falling since the end of January as a result of drastic restrictions. Last week, however, the epidemiologist Hugo López-Gatell, who is responsible for fighting the pandemic, warned of a new wave after the Easter holidays.