The Mexican city of Wadi Al-Hajar, the pearl of the West and the city of roses, celebrates the cultural project of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as the emirate is crowned as the guest of honor of the 36th edition of the “Mexico International Book Fair”, the most prominent cultural event in Mexico and the largest fair For writers in Latin America, during the period from November 26 to December 4, 2022.

During its participation, the Emirate displays 57 Emirati publications translated into Spanish, and presents a rich program of cultural, literary, media, artistic and heritage events and activities, including 27 sessions, presented by 20 cultural institutions and bodies and 24 Emirati and Arab writers and creators, to highlight its efforts to improve the knowledge of all members of society. And an emphasis on the role of writers in providing them with sources of knowledge and knowledge, as the Sharjah Book Authority, under whose umbrella the Sharjah Publishing City, the Translation Grant, the Sharjah International Agency for Literary Rights, and the Arab Forum for Publishers participate, Children’s Books”, on the emirate’s program at the fair.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah and head of the Emirate’s delegation participating in the exhibition, said: “Relationships between countries and cities of the world are built over the years and are not shaped by an event, activity or cooperation, and Mexico’s celebration of Sharjah today is only the culmination of strong relations that unite the United Arab Emirates. The Emirate of Sharjah has been with Mexican cities for many years, and it is only an affirmation of the uniqueness of the cultural experience that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, presented to the world. Sharjah has been for more than fifty years believing that what is rooted in the conscience Communities through art, creativity and books, is reflected vividly on the official institution of countries and cities, and its impact extends for a long time, and its presence goes beyond the cultural sector to reach various commercial, investment, scientific, technological and other sectors.

He added: “Originality is a fundamental axis in countries and cities seeing each other, and their appreciation for what each city or country is doing. That is why Sharjah, in its dialogue with global cultures, starts from the originality and history of Arab civilization and the achievements it added to human culture, as much as it is keen to present the essence of Emirati culture.” And the values ​​it carries, insofar as it reflects the overall picture of Arab culture in all its dimensions, this is the duty of every deep project that knows its starting points and has the tools to achieve its aspirations, and seeks to lead a comprehensive project that advances societies and makes a difference in the present and future of the nation to which it belongs.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “In this global celebration of the cultural project of the Emirate of Sharjah, we reap the fruits of a wise vision developed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in which he emphasized that the strongest ties The bonds of culture in all its manifestations that unite the world’s civilizations, so we embody in the activities of Sharjah, the guest of honor of the Mexico International Book Fair, the common aesthetic that brings together Arab culture with its Latin counterpart, and highlight the unique creative identity of the UAE through its symbols of writers, artists and creators.

He added: “The Sharjah civilizational project has regional, international and global dimensions, in addition to its local dimension. What we aspire to achieve at the level of building knowledge societies, and devoting the centrality of books to the renaissance of societies. We are working to serve as a model for countries and counterpart cities in all countries of the world. An authentic human dimension whose features are embodied in reaching a more stable and developing world.

Al-Amiri stressed that the cultural relationship that binds the Emirate of Sharjah with the Latin continent in general and Mexico in particular extends over more than 14 years, as Sharjah was the first to attend the Mexico International Book Fair in 2009, representing the Arab and Emirati cultures. The Sharjah Book Authority continued these efforts through its annual meetings with the publishing community, including writers, literary agents, publishers, and international exhibition departments, to deliver Sharjah’s development message.

The emirate offers a rich cultural program that embodies the cultural message of the UAE and contributes to introducing the Mexican people to Arab culture. To a ceremony in which the “Sharjah Book Authority” celebrates the Mexican illustrators who participated in the “Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition” from 2017 to 2021.

The activities of the Principality Program are held in a huge pavilion for which the exhibition management has allocated a large area at the entrance to the exhibition, and it includes a number of discussion sessions, dialogue seminars, and cultural, media and cinematic forums, including a symposium entitled “Arabic Vocabulary and its Impact on the Spanish Language”, and a discussion session titled “Marketing Trends”. Books”, and a media forum that discusses the role of the media in strengthening ties between the UAE and Mexico, and another cultural one on travel literature in the two countries, and a cinematic forum that deals with keeping up with the current cinematic situation in them, as well as a creative meeting that deals with the most important features of picture books in the UAE and Mexico.

Arabic calligraphy has an important space in the exhibition, where representatives of Sharjah discuss its history, origins and impact on world cultures.

The program brings together a group of creative Emirati and Arab writers and media professionals, namely Sultan Al Amimi, Kholoud Al Mualla, Abdullah Al Hadiya, Fahd Ali Al Maamari, Dr. , Dr. Shihab Ghanem, Amal Al-Sahlawi, Sheikha Al-Mutairi, Raed Barqawi, Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Muhammad Al-Junaibi, Saeed Hamlan, Nasser Al-Dhairi, Saleha Obaid, Issa Youssef, Alia Al-Shamsi, and Talal Al-Junaibi.

During its hosting of the exhibition, Sharjah reviews the experiences and expertise of a number of cultural institutions that translate the vision of the emirate and its civilized project. The Department of Culture, the House of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah Antiquities Authority, the Emirates Society for Copyright Management, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Al Qasimi Publications, and The UAE Board on Books for Young People, Kalimat Group, Kalimat Foundation, House of Wisdom, and Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.