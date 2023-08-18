The disappearance in Mexico of Dante, Diego, Jaime, Roberto and Uriel is not only shocking because of the youth of the friends, but also because of the dissemination of heartbreaking images that reflect the extreme violence that the country is experiencing.

Friends since childhood, the 19- to 22-year-olds met on August 11 to spend a Friday afternoon together. They went to the annual fair in Lagos de Moreno, the city where they live in the state of Jalisco, in western Mexico.

They were last seen at a viewpoint where they went to hang out and play sports since they were little, less than 5 km from the fair. At 10:55 p.m. they sent the last message to let them know that they were going back home. But they never came.

Desperate, the relatives launched themselves in search of the five young people.

Until a photo began to circulate on social networks, in which the young people are allegedly seen kneeling, gagged and beaten. It was them, as confirmed by the families.

A brutal video was also published in which, apparently, young people are subjected to acts of extreme violence.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this Thursday the discovery of charred bone remains in Lagos de Moreno, among which there were four skulls.

Although the authorities have not been able to determine physical traits, age or sex, the hypothesis put forward by experts and sources close to the investigation suggests that it would be the missing youth.

At BBC Mundo we talked about this case and the violence against young people in Jalisco with David Saucedo Torres, a security consultant specializing in organized crime.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office handles several hypotheses about what happened to the five young people kidnapped in Lagos de Moreno, in the state of Jalisco. What analysis have you made of this case in light of the information available up to now?

In Mexico we have a civil war in the criminal underworld between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This unfortunate kidnapping and murder of young people is directly linked to the drug war.

The city of Lagos de Moreno is controlled by the Jalisco Cartel, while neighboring municipalities are under the control of the Sinaloa Cartel. Lagos is a border area where the troops of the two cartels clash.

The Jalisco Cartel has been forcibly recruiting young people so that they can contain the cells of the Sinaloa cartel. We know that in Lagos de Moreno there are centers for the forced recruitment and criminal training of young people to incorporate them into the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

This is not the first time that young people have been kidnapped and unfortunately murdered by cells of the Jalisco cartel. With the data available so far, the video and photographs that have circulated on social networks, everything seems to indicate that the young men were kidnapped, taken by tricks, and then forced to join the Jalisco cartel.

The video where the missing youths are seen is brutal. Following his hypothesis, why is recruitment done that way?

The video shows how one of the youths is given a machete to decapitate one of his classmates.

The image of the 5 disappeared in Lagos de Moreno is atrocious, but it coincides with the evidence of contract killings that the drug trafficker imposes on the young people they recruit.

How are those evidence of assassination?

They are tests that are imposed on the young people who are going to join the cartel. In forced recruitment they force young people to commit murder and even eat human flesh. They are forced to assassinate rivals.

We know that this is how the assassination tests work because recruits from the Jalisco cartel who have managed to escape from these training centers have given testimonies about these practices. Normally, it is the murder of rivals, the dismemberment of corpses or the ingestion of human flesh.

It seems that of the five youths they found the skeletal remains of four of them, which makes us assume that the fifth youth saved his life by obeying the orders of the hitmen and murdered his companions.

Why is a video like this broadcast on this occasion?

Because of the media pressure that this case generated. The Jalisco cartel released the video trying to blame the Sinaloa cartel, placing a headband that says “PURO MZ”, which is the acronym for Mayo Zambada, leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

That seems implausible to me because in Lagos de Moreno, the only group that is in control, and the only group that enters, is the Jalisco cartel.

Lagos is in a strategic position. In the heart of the vast empire of the Jalisco Cartel they have established a base of operations to prevent people from going freely to other states.

Lagos, due to its location, allows criminal organizations to move troops and drugs to Aguas Calientes, Aztecas and Guanajuato.

Why are there cartels that have to resort to forced recruitment?

In order to nurture his vast army, the economic offer is no longer enough, that is, offering them competitive salaries, due to the high lethality in confrontations with rivals in other states.

That is why they are recruiting young people to join them by force. Investigations into this case will undoubtedly reach these conclusions, especially since it coincides with the background information we have on the case.

They were young people tricked to a point and then one of them is forced to murder one of their companions. They are all in the age range in which the Jalisco cartel recruits youth. It seems to me that this is the most consolidated hypothesis.

When did the forced recruitment of young people begin in Jalisco?

The first data on forced recruitment appeared about eight years ago, around 2015. That is the time when the Jalisco cartel decided to expand the borders of its narco-empire.

At that time, its expansion war began towards different states of the country and it needed more young people to join its cells to establish a place in other regions of the country. That decision to expand is the cause of the forced recruitment of young people.

Are there also young people who voluntarily join the ranks?

Yes, there are young people who are attracted to the phenomenon of drug culture, such as corridos lying down, television series, and this mythology that exists around drug trafficking.

Young people are attracted by the possibility of having social mobility and a competitive income.

Some are attracted to the drug life, but there are many who are being forcibly recruited.

And in the very unfortunate case of women who are kidnapped, we are facing kidnapping for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

We have seen in other cases that cartels try to recruit young people by offering them work in a call center. Is that the most common way?

There are several modalities. One of them, which has proven to be very effective, is the call center, but they also run newspaper ads offering young people jobs as private security guards with high salaries. Recruitment is also done through social networks, especially Facebook, which is the network with the highest consumption in Mexico.

Why do young people fall into these traps?

In Jalisco, young people have been going to the United States for decades in search of the American dream. In fact, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, and Zacatecas are states that highly expel migrants.

Young people do not have a job, so they only have three paths left: emigrate to the United States, dedicate themselves to informal commerce, or join drug trafficking networks.

Authorities have made efforts to contain the wave of drug violence, but criminal organizations continue to expand. Why is this happening?

It is perfectly clear to me that the economic income that fentanyl generates for these criminal groups has allowed them to put themselves above the Mexican State.

If it was already very difficult to fight the drug cartels when they had income from cocaine, now the income from fentanyl gives them the ability to confront and perhaps defeat the Mexican State.

Every day we learn of an atrocity. It seems to me that a change of security strategy must be made.

What kind of strategy?

There are a lot of things to do. First of all, the security budget must be increased. Mexico continues to invest approximately 6% of the Gross Domestic Product in the fight against insecurity. We would have to at least double that budget to reach the levels that Colombia had to invest in the 1990s to confront the drug cartels of those years.

On the other hand, the National Guard is playing a terrible role in the fight against insecurity. I understand that they are in training, it will take them at least five or six years to acquire police investigative capabilities, for the moment they are only engaged in deterrent presence patrols.

I believe that progress must be made in turn in the legalization of soft drugs, it does not make sense that we have a marijuana eradication program, while the consumption of marijuana is being legalized in different cities of the United States.

The punitive scheme must be alternated with a scheme of controlled liberalization of soft drugs.

The North Americans have to put resources into the issue, just as they did in Colombia at the time. At some point it was commented behind the scenes that the agreement was that Mexico was going to provide the dead and the Americans were going to provide the money, because in the end it seems that Mexico provided both the money and the dead.

The issue of extraditions is generating acts of narcoterrorism, just as it happened in Colombia. The Mexican Army is the only institution empowered to have anti-bomb squads; states do not have these powers. We do not have a budget to combat drug terrorism.

It seems to me that the scheme to combat insecurity has to be greatly modified, because we have many gaps that are not being addressed.

