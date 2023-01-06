Mexico, captured Ovidio Guzman Lopez: son of drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo”. Dead and wounded during the arrest

A war. This is what is happening right now Mexicoafter the arrest of Ovid Guzman Lopezson of the drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo”. The capture resulted in clashes between the Mexican police force and the criminals. The balance of the clashes in the city of Culiacan, for now, is 29 dead. The men of the drug cartel initially closed the access roads to the city with vehicles set on fire.

The operation cost the lives of 10 soldiers and 19 suspected criminals, the Mexican government said. “Ten soldiers (…) sadly lost their lives in the line of duty,” the defense secretary told reporters Luis Cresencio Sandovaladding that there were also “19 deaths on the side of lawbreakers”.

The government has mobilized i armored streets stormed by armed cartel members. Several international media report it. Images show cars reduced to fireballs and huge plumes of black smoke in the sky. According to the state governor, Reuben Rocha7 members of the security forces were killed, 21 officers and 8 civilians were injured.

