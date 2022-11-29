Messi scored in the 2-0 World Cup victory over Mexico last Saturday, and Alvarez wrote on Monday through his Twitter account, which is followed by 2.2 million people: “Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and our flag?”

And Alvarez added in another tweet, accompanied by an angry face and flames: “He (Messi) should pray to God not to hold him.”

But Guardado, 36, who is participating in the World Cup for the fifth time, defended Messi.

He told reporters: “It is customary in the changing room that sweaty shirts are thrown on the floor so as not to dirty the seats. Whether it is the shirts of the players themselves or the shirts of the opposing team.”

He added, “The shirt in the video is mine, as I exchanged it for Messi.”

Mexico’s captain attacked the Mexican boxer: “Maybe Canelo doesn’t understand what it’s like in the dressing room. His words were ridiculous to me.”

Mexico must win their final Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16 in Qatar.