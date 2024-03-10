Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) “Dreaming costs nothing”… Traditional saying.

Mexico City appears among the possible host cities for future teams Big leagues. That's the good thing. The bad thing is that it would be a very bad business to invest more than three billion to pay for a business in dollars with income in Mexican pesos. On average, an MLB franchise is worth $2.32 billion, so those who receive authorization to install each new team will have to pay an equal sum. Furthermore, in fees for players and other Major League personnel, between 280 and 350 million will have to be invested in the first year.

Plus the expenses of the Minor Leagues, no less than 250 million.

Plus taxes and incidentals, 80 million. Let's assume that the stadium is built and equipped by the State or city Government. More than three billion dollars are needed just to run a very economical MLB team, without many luxuries.

Next come the expenses of each year.

Havana seemed close

When Fidel Castro He arrived in Havana on January 8, 1959, after descending from the Sierra Maestra, just days before Bobby Maduro had said publicly: “One more step and we will arrive.”

He meant that, after doing everything in baseball except playing professionally, he seemed close to owning a Major League team based in Havana. He had reached Triple A, with the Sugar Kings.

And in a press conference at the end of 1958, he expressed: “With the best Cuban players and some American reinforcements, we can organize a winning roster at any level.”

Cubans were excited throughout Cuba, certain that they would soon have a Major baseball franchise. But just days later, Fidel ordered that there would be no more professional sports in Cuba.

Bobby Maduro died, exiled in Miami, on October 16, 1986. And the Cubans have a baseball that is supposed to be amateur.

BIG LEAGUES IN MEXICO

After this transformation of Cuba, the project arose in Mexico to obtain a franchise for the country. Big leagueswhich would operate in Monterrey, hand in hand with the owner of the Sultanes, Pepe Maíz, and at the same time in Culiacán, by the owner of the Tomato treesJuan Manuel Ley.

They intended to use the Japanese style of more than one venue, with 41 of the home club games in Monterrey and 40 in Culiacán. They sent the application document to the commissioner's office, but they were ignored.

The response was only the courtesy phrase: Received and noted.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.