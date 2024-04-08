This Monday, Mexico's consumer protection office called for a software review and correction of more than 4,000 Tesla cars “due to a possible risk” due to the small font size of the visual warning indicators of the braking and parking systems.

In a statement, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) specified that the models involved total 3,914, of which, 389 are Tesla M3 year 2023; 523 Tesla MX year 2022-2023 and 3,022 Tesla MY year 2020-2023.

Thus, in coordination with the company Tesla Automobiles Sales and Services Mexico reported that the call stems from the fact that when running Software version 2023.44.30.9, the font size of the visual warning indicators of the braking, parking and anti-lock brake systems (ABS) is less than 3.2 millimeters .

As a consequence, it could reduce driver detection when it is illuminated, “increasing the risk of collision.”

That is why to solve this problem, the company will make an over-the-air software solution with version 2023.44.30.13, which increases the font size.

Furthermore, it will take advantage of correct the software of 268 Tesla MX year 2023 and Tesla MX year 2023 vehicles in some modelsto incorporate sufficient integrated circuit protocol stability.

In addition, will update the software of 548 Tesla MS year 2021-2023 and Tesla MX 2021-2023, to incorporate door unlock functionality.

According to the information, Tesla will notify owners of the vehicles involved by email.

The company notified that as of February 12, 2024, no damages or incidents have been reported to the vehicles involved in Mexican territory.

This call to Mexican car owners comes after the United States authorities asked Tesla on February 2 to modify the software of 2,193,869 vehicles in that country after determining that the size of the warning letters on the Dashboard screen was incorrectly small, which could cause accidents.

The regulations in the United States establish that the size of the letters for this type of warning must be at least 3.2 millimeters in size, but Tesla vehicles do not meet this requirement, so the company was forced to modify the software.